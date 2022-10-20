A BBL Operation Leaves Woman Without A Kidney; Akon’s Hair Transplant Is Trending; & Who Is Orkin’s Rattiest City?

THE BUZZ! Woman Goes To The Dominican Republic For A Brazilian Butt Lift, Leaves Missing A Kidney

There are a lot of things women do for beauty. Some women and men nowadays are going under the knife to enhance their bodies.

One very popular procedure is called the BBL, a Brazilian Butt Lift, in which women can get a flat stomach, hips, and a shapely derriere.

Many choose to travel outside of the U.S. to get the work done because it ‘s cheaper.

But cheaper doesn’t always mean safer.

One life coach shared the story of a friend who traveled to the Dominican Republic for plastic surgery from a doctor she found on Instagram.

After seeing this girl’s IG post about this doctor, she decided to do it.

She said her friend paid $3500 for the procedure and returned to the states for a post-op physical. She was told that blood results showed her “kidney count was low.”

The doctor ordered a CAT scan which revealed she had only one kidney.

This doctor had taken her kidney.

She has sine been unable to get in touch with the doctor or even the girl who posted about him.

Glad she is still alive, but can you imagine.

You gotta so your research. And all these things on IG are really just trying to get your money.

You gotta be more careful.