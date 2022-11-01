Chicago Mass Shooting Wounds 14; MLK Jr Did What For Julia Roberts? & Man Spits On Ground And DNA Test Leads To Arrest.

THE BUZZ! 14 people shot, 1 person hit by car during Lawndale mass shooting Halloween in Chicago Got Real Scary. One of the worse mass shootings in Chicago’s history happened last night. A drive by shooting left 14 people shot. Including three children ages 3, 11 and 13 years old, who are in critical condition. The other victims ranged in age from 31 to 56. Authorities say the shooting took place around 9 p.m. as some people gathered for a vigil and others were out for Halloween dressed up in costumes. There is no motive so far and no suspects. A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to charges or conviction. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement, “Last night’s shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals. We must have a statewide ban and I urge the legislature to act.”

According to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive , there have been 573 mass shooting in this country this year. And it doesn’t look like its getting better. Just shooting into a crowd of people. Some just don’t care at all.

Julia Roberts Revealed The Hospital Bill for Her Birth Was Paid for By Martin Luther King Jr

Actress Julia Roberts just shared a story that makes you say huh, what.

During an interview with Gayle King, she told a story about her being born and the connection she shared with Martin Luther King jr and his wife Coretta Scott King.

She revealed that when she was born her parents were unable to pay the hospital bill, so the Kings paid it for them.

Evidently the Kings and her parents were friends. The King’s children attended Julia’s Mom’s theater school in Atlanta called the Actors and Writers Workshop,

Who knew. And this took place in the 1960’s.

Such a small world with so many great stories.