Super Hero Cops Make Drug Bust; MD Family Buys Halloween Prop And Find Something Creepy; & The Federal Reserve is Meeting

THE BUZZ!

Cops wearing ‘Marvel’ costumes bust drug gang

Real live crime fighting super heroes do exist. Just maybe not with all the super powers.

On Halloween four Peruvian officers disguised as marvel super heroes made a huge drug bust.

Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor and Black Widow were undercover and blended in with all the trick or treaters. Meanwhile they were all working on their mission, an operation they called Marvel.

The superheroes patrolled one of the most dangerous areas in Peru. Once the house the were looking for was located, they kicked in the door in their costumes.

The suspects reportedly thought it was a prank until other officers in costumes and guns also came in to the house.

Three men and one woman were arrested in the raid, where cops successfully seized 3,250 small packages of basic cocaine paste; a crude extract of the coca leaf; and 287 bags of cocaine along with 127 bags of marijuana.

Avengers Assemble.