It’s Official The U.S. Is In A Flu Epidemic; Fugitive On The Run Gets Caught At Disney World; & World’s Tallest Woman Flies For The First Time

THE BUZZ!

The U.S. is officially in a flu epidemic, federal health officials say. They’re preparing to deploy troops and ventilators if necessary

The past couple years have been one for the record books. We had to learn how to move in a pandemic with all the covid-19 variants.

Now federal health officials are saying we are in a Flu epidemic. And they are preparing to respond to a nationwide surge if necessary.

They said they will deploy troops, Fema personnel, and ventilators if needed to various parts of the country, upon request.

Thankfully no state has issued such a request as of yet.

But it is that time of year Flu season. And Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said U.S. flu hospitalizations are higher now than they’ve been at this point in every other flu season since 2010-2011.

According to the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, the country is seeing a rise in non COVID related respiratory illnesses, like flu, RSV, rhinovirus, and enterovirus.

He added that there will soon be an alert to health care providers throughout the U.S. about best practices regarding testing and treatment for, and prevention of, the variety of respiratory illnesses being seen so early this season.

My son is just getting over the flu so yes it is out here. Please protect yourself.