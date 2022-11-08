Lab Grown Blood, What!; The Powerball Delay Is Over; & A Nigerian Social Media Influencer Is Sentenced To 11 years;

THE BUZZ! Lab-grown blood given to humans in world-first trial aimed at combatting rare disorders Sometimes you hear about some of the things scientists and researchers are trying to do.

Like these researchers from London they have grown blood in a lab. And for the first time have transfused it into humans.

The researchers say the landmark clinical trial could significantly improve treatment for people with blood disorders and rare blood types.

The aim, they said is not to replace regular human blood donations, which will continue to make up the majority of transfusions. But the technology could allow scientists to manufacture very rare blood types which are difficult to source but which are vital for people who depend on regular blood transfusions for conditions such as sickle cell anemia.

The report says a typical blood donation contains a mixture of young and old red blood cells, meaning their lifespan can be unpredictable and sub-optimal. Lab-grown blood is freshly made, meaning it should last the 120 days expected of red blood cells.

Feel like an episode of True Blood.