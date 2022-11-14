DMV Mass Shooting Leaves Three Dead; Kids Company Investigated For Violating Child Labor Laws; & Jeff Bezos Is Gonna Give His Money Away

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

THE BUZZ! 3 dead, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting; manhunt underway for student suspect Another mass shooting. This time it’s a little closer to home. The tragic event happened last night at the University of Virginia, and left three people dead and at least two more injured. The University’s president spoke at a news conference and gave more details about what happened.

He said the shooting took place shooting on a charter bus after students returned to campus from a field trip in Washington D.C.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as a student and former UVA football player, Christopher Darnell Jones.

The three young men who lost their lvies were all members of the university’s football team. The other two students who were shot were were hospitalized. He said one was in good condition and one is in critical condition. Students were warned to shelter in place, or run, hide, fight after the suspect was able to leave the scene. Authorities said he was armed and dangerous and a manhunt was underway to capture the young man. Then news broke at the press conference that the suspect was apprehended. Police said he has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of murder, and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. And we will keep you updates as more information becomes available at magicbaltimore.com ESPN Source: NBC

Food sanitation company accused of employing at least 31 children on graveyard shifts in slaughterhouses Our next story involves children working under age in facilitates which are hazardous to minors. The department of Labor is investigating Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., for employing 31 kids, one as young as 13 years old, to work overnight and graveyard shifts. According to the complaint from the Department of Labor, that of course is in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. That prohibits “oppressive child labor” and minors from working in any kind of hazardous employment. Evidnece also suggests the company may also employ more kids under similar conditions at 400 other sites across the country. A spokesperson for the company, told NBC news it “has an absolute company-wide prohibition against the employment of anyone under the age of 18 and zero tolerance for any violation of that policy —period.” And added that the company mandates the use of the federal E-Verify system for new hires, “as well as extensive training, document verification, biometrics, and multiple layers of audits.” There are a lot who care more about money than they do people. Crazy. Source: NBC