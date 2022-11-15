Amazon Plans To Lay Off 10K People; World Population Hits 8 Billion; & Nick Cannon Pays How Much A Year For Child Support.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off about 10,000 employees starting this week
There are reports from the The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal of a huge layoff on the way at Amazon.
News broke of Amazon planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees beginning this week.
According to the report, the cuts would be the largest in the company’s history and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources.
Keep in mind Amazon has already announced they are freezing corporate hires for retail business. They have shutdown their Tele-health service and closed all but one of its call centers. And there are closing, canceling or delaying some new warehouse locations.
Amazon stock is down about 41% for the year, and is on pace for its worst year since 2008.
Funny because I still see a lot of Amazon trucks on the road and in my neighborhood.
But 10,000 jobs gone, that is a lot of people.
Source: CNBC
Global population hits 8 billion as growth poses more challenges for the planet
A statement from the UN said that at least billion people have been added to the world’s population in the past year alone.
They said, “This unprecedented growth is due to the gradual increase in human lifespan. Improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine. It is also the result of high and persistent levels of fertility in some countries.”
Most of the growth is said to come from countries like Asia, which has accounted for most of the growth in the past decade with more than 700 million people. India had an increase of about 180 million people and is expected to pass China and become the world most populated country by next year.
As for what the future holds, the UN anticipates the global population will peak at around 10.4 billion people in the 2080’s and stay that way until 2100.
There are a lot of people on this planet.
Source: CNN
Nick Cannon pays ‘a lot more’ than $3 million a year in child support
Speaking of a lot.
Nick Cannon has a lot, of babies. He recently had his 11th child and number 12 is on the way.
And as a parent you know how expensive one child can be much less 11.
Well a report came out recently that Nick pays about $3 million a year in child support.
But he came out and spoke on those claims. He told the Neighborhood Talk that “I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” And added, that “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”
Nick said, I’m gonna take care of mines, no matter how many I have.
Source: Page Six