Amazon Plans To Lay Off 10K People; World Population Hits 8 Billion; & Nick Cannon Pays How Much A Year For Child Support.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off about 10,000 employees starting this week

News broke of Amazon planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees beginning this week.

According to the report, the cuts would be the largest in the company’s history and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources.

Keep in mind Amazon has already announced they are freezing corporate hires for retail business. They have shutdown their Tele-health service and closed all but one of its call centers. And there are closing, canceling or delaying some new warehouse locations

Amazon stock is down about 41% for the year, and is on pace for its worst year since 2008.

Funny because I still see a lot of Amazon trucks on the road and in my neighborhood.

But 10,000 jobs gone, that is a lot of people.

Global population hits 8 billion as growth poses more challenges for the planet A statement from the UN said that at least billion people have been added to the world’s population in the past year alone. They said, “This unprecedented growth is due to the gradual increase in human lifespan. Improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine. It is also the result of high and persistent levels of fertility in some countries.” Most of the growth is said to come from countries like Asia, which has accounted for most of the growth in the past decade with more than 700 million people. India had an increase of about 180 million people and is expected to pass China and become the world most populated country by next year. As for what the future holds, the UN anticipates the global population will peak at around 10.4 billion people in the 2080’s and stay that way until 2100. There are a lot of people on this planet.