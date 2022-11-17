Nancy Pelosi Announces Her Plans For The Future; Darrel Brooks Gets 6 Life Sentences & A Lot More Years; & Is Tik Tok A National Threat?

THE BUZZ!

Pelosi to address her future plans after GOP wins House

Election season is in full swing. And as more results come in it was determined that the Republicans have taken control of the House by claiming a total of 218 votes.

Defeating the Democrats by a very slim margin.

But with GOP control it is sure to set the stage for some interesting politics coming up.

The House flipping control does have many effects, one being the Speaker of The House situation.

Current House Speaker and the first woman to hold the gavel, Nancy Pelosi , released a statement saying, “In the next Congress, House Democrats will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda — with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority.”

She announced her future plans during a speech today on the House floor saying that she would not be seeking reelection to leadership.