Suspect Charged In Colorado Nightclub Shooting; Man Pulls Gun After Not Getting Sauce With His Order; & Trey Songz Faces Another Assault Charge

Colorado LGBTQ club shooting updates: Suspect charged with hate crimes after 5 killed, dozens hurt
Another mass shooting.
The tragic situation has left 5 people dead and many more injured.
Officials say they do have a suspect in custody, a 22 year old man, named Anderson Lee Aldrich.
According to the police chief, he allegedly used a long rifle and began shooting as soon as he walked into the night club imn Colorado.
At least two people were described as heroes for confronting the shooter and fighting with him, which they said, saved more lives.
The young man is facing five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, which is Colorado’s hate crime law.
Thats why i say it everyday, we need more love. Way too much hate going around.
Source: ABC
Man allegedly pulls gun on Wendy’s employee after not getting sauce with his meal
And if you don’t think we have a gun control and a mental health issue in this country. Listen to this.
A man was arrested and charged with communicating a threat and possessing a stolen handgun.
What could’ve happened to cause this you might ask.
Allegedly, this man pulled out a gun on a Wendy’s employee because he did not get sauce with his meal.
According to Fox 7, police responded to reports of an altercation between a customer and employees at the restaurant last week. Employees said the man, 35, was driving around the parking lot brandishing a gun and refusing to leave.
Officers found the man searched him and found a handgun in his pant pocket, which they learned was stolen.
Source: FOX
Trey Songz Denies Allegedly Punching Woman at New York City Bowling Alley
Talking about confrontations.
Trey Songz is facing assault charges.
According to TMZ, the accuser was an employee of the bowling alley. She claims the incident took place in one of the bathrooms at the venue. There Songz allegedly punched her repeatedly and dragged her by her hair.
Trey’s attorney says his client is innocent. And told TMZ this, “another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”
We will wait for more evidence to come out and find out what is really happening here.
People are willing to try it, just to come up on some money.
Source: Complex