Suspect Charged In Colorado Nightclub Shooting; Man Pulls Gun After Not Getting Sauce With His Order; & Trey Songz Faces Another Assault Charge

THE BUZZ!

Colorado LGBTQ club shooting updates: Suspect charged with hate crimes after 5 killed, dozens hurt

Another mass shooting.

The tragic situation has left 5 people dead and many more injured.

Officials say they do have a suspect in custody, a 22 year old man, named Anderson Lee Aldrich.

According to the police chief, he allegedly used a long rifle and began shooting as soon as he walked into the night club imn Colorado.

At least two people were described as heroes for confronting the shooter and fighting with him, which they said, saved more lives.

The young man is facing five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, which is Colorado’s hate crime law.

Thats why i say it everyday, we need more love. Way too much hate going around.