Ryan’s Rant – Leftovers, When is It Time To Toss ‘Em

Ryan Da Lion
Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ryans’ Rant
Are you the eat until you can’t move Thanksgiving eater? Or are you the marathon eater, the one that paces yourself throughout the whole day to maximize your food intake? Maybe the picker, and you don’t eat much of anything, just a little of this and a little of that.
Either way, the Thanksgiving Holiday has came and gone. But there are usually one big thing that lingers well after Thanksgiving dinner is over, leftovers.
Sometimes we cook so much that there is sooo much food left over, we eat leftovers well into Thanksgiving weekend. But as good as it may be, how long should you really be snacking and dining on those Thanksgiving leftovers.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service notes, you shouldn’t be eating anymore thanksgiving leftovers after today.
They say leftovers should not be kept in the fridge for longer than 3 or four days. After that you risk the chance of food poisoning.
The best way to keep food longer is to freeze it which extends the life to 2-6 months.
So you have three choices on the Monday after Thanksgiving when it comes to leftovers. You can use them, freeze them, or toss them. Choose wisely.
And another leftover tip when it comes to reheating them make sure your food reaches 165 degrees.
Thanksgiving dinner is truly the meal that keeps on giving and giving and giving. Maybe too much if you are not careful.
Also check out these other food keeping tips:
Source: USA Today / FoodSafety.Gov