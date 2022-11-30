Double Murdeing Face Biter Found Not Guilty; In NY The Mentally Ill Can Be Involuntarily Committed; & Morehouse College Is Coming To The Metaverse

CLOSE
Suspect in 2016 double murder, face-biting case found not guilty by reason of insanity
He left dinner with his family and walked four miles to the Stevens residence before committing this tragic act.
When police arrived they found the dead couple and the young man chewing on John Stevens face.
He claimed he could not remember the details of the murders, but believed God and demons were talking to him as he attacked the couple.
One expert for the defense determined in 2019 that the kid was ‘actively psychotic,’ and suffered from ‘clinical lycanthropy, which involves believing you are a dog and explained his dog-like behavior.
According to court documents a Florida Judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity. Instead of jail time, the judge ordered he be sent to a mental hospital.
The family is upset and in regards to the ruling sister to the murder victim said four words come to mind, Rich White Boy Justice.
Mental health needs to be taken more seriously.
Source: CNN / Daily Mail
New York mayor orders NYPD and FDNY to intervene when someone is suffering a mental health crisis
Speaking of mental health.
In New York the Mayor has made a decision on how he plans to move forward with dealing with incidents involving someone suffering from a mental health crisis.
He has ordered first responders, police and the fire department to intervene when someone is suffering a mental health crisis and potentially commit them involuntarily.
It is actually a part of New York’s state law that took effect in 2021 and allows first responders to involuntarily commit a person with mental illness who is in need of immediate care.
The Mayor said first responders weren’t consistently enforcing the law because they were unsure of its scope, reserving it only for cases that appeared the most serious.
New York Police Department officers and first responders will get additional training to help them make such evaluations. A team of mental health technicians will also be available, either via a hotline or video chat, to help them determine whether a person needs to be taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
I commend the move, especially if it saves unnecessary lives being lost.
Source: CNN
MOREHOUSE COLLEGE BECOMES THE FIRST COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY TO OFFER COURSES IN THE METAVERSE
And talking about moves.
This HBCU is making a historic move to the Metaverse.
Morehouse College will be the first college or university to give you the opportunity to take classes in the Metaverse.
No joke.
The historic black university has partnered with VR tech company VictoryXR, to ofer a full course on Black history.
Students will wear virtual reality headsets to experience what it was like on a slave ship. Take part in the Haitian Revolution. They will travel the numerous stops on the Underground Railroad, or witness the “I Have a Dream” speech. All in a virtual 3D space where they can interact with each other using avatars.
Professor of the course says it will be an experience you won’t be able to get in a classroom.
He said that seeing the bottom of a slave ship and see the slaves packed in together. You will have a new appreciation and you have a greater knowledge of how the events took place.”
According to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center, by 2040, 54% of technology experts believe the metaverse will be a regular part of daily life for half a billion people.
The future is now.
Source: Ebony