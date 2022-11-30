Double Murdeing Face Biter Found Not Guilty; In NY The Mentally Ill Can Be Involuntarily Committed; & Morehouse College Is Coming To The Metaverse

He left dinner with his family and walked four miles to the Stevens residence before committing this tragic act.

When police arrived they found the dead couple and the young man chewing on John Stevens face.

He claimed he could not remember the details of the murders, but believed God and demons were talking to him as he attacked the couple.

One expert for the defense determined in 2019 that the kid was ‘actively psychotic,’ and suffered from ‘clinical lycanthropy, which involves believing you are a dog and explained his dog-like behavior.