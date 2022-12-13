Baltimore County Puts $3 Million On It; Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Settles With City; & BM Star Arrested At Airport.

THE BUZZ! Baltimore County pays $3 million to resolve dispute with city over water bill

Now here in town.

There is lot of discrepancy when it comes to water bills and how much is actually owed by residents.

Baltimore County who shares a drinking water and sewer system operated by the city’s public works department have some bill disputes of their own.

And refused to pay money owed for water delivery between 2014 and 2018.

Well they have come to a resolution. And the county is paying $3 million to Baltimore City for unpaid water bills.

And you might say that is a lot of money. It’s actually a small amount of what is owed.

The Department of Public Works hit the County with a $22 million bill back in 2018 to recover years of undercharged water service.

The director of the Baltimore City DPW said “The city and the county have been working really well together to solve many of the outstanding issues” that began under prior government administrations.

Man if we can start working together we can really make a difference for who really counts, the people.