Trump Gets Criminal Referral; Pastor Whitehead Arrested; & Harvey Weinstein Is Found Guilty, Again.

THE BUZZ!
Jan. 6 committee votes to refer Trump to DOJ on multiple criminal charges
The House committee has been reviewing the January 6th case for almost a year and a half. They decided to something about what they learned.
Part of that decision is to refer Former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on criminal charges.
A total of four charges which include
- Obstructing an official proceeding
- Defrauding the United States
- Making false statements
- Assisting or aiding an insurrection
The DOJ is not obligated to act on the referral. It does give them the potential to look into charging the individuals in question.
The move shows how the January 6th committee feels about the evidence they found.
What happens next, we will wait and see.
Source: CNN
Brooklyn Pastor Arrested on Charges of Defrauding a Member of His Flock
Speaking of charges.
Pastor Lamor Whitehead made headlines after becoming a victim of a crime.
Now he is making headlines for allegedly committing multiple crimes.
Federal prosecutors accuse him of soliciting money from victims through threats or false promises of enriching them.
His lawyer said, “Bishop Whitehead denies these allegations, and we are going to fight them vigorously.”
Pastor Whitehead arrested and charged with fraud, extortion and lying to the authorities was released on a $500,000 bond.
The wire fraud and extortion charges each carry a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison.
And ordered by the judge to stay in the New York City area, maintain employment, and no contact with alleged victims or witnesses.
Source: Yahoo
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Raping a Woman in Los Angeles, Facing Up to 24 Years in Prison
Harvey Weinstein was back in court with a similar outcome to his last.
Already found guilty for rape and sexual assault in 2020.
A jury deliberated for 10 days and found him guilty of rape and sexual assault. This stems from the assault of a woman in February 2013.
He was convicted of one count of forcible rape, one count of forced oral copulation and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object.
The new conviction could add up to 24 years to the 23 year sentence he is currently serving.
Source: PEOPLE