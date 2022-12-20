Trump Gets Criminal Referral; Pastor Whitehead Arrested; & Harvey Weinstein Is Found Guilty, Again.

THE BUZZ!

Jan. 6 committee votes to refer Trump to DOJ on multiple criminal charges

The House committee has been reviewing the January 6th case for almost a year and a half. They decided to something about what they learned.

Part of that decision is to refer Former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on criminal charges.

A total of four charges which include

Obstructing an official proceeding

Defrauding the United States

Making false statements

Assisting or aiding an insurrection The DOJ is not obligated to act on the referral. It does give them the potential to look into charging the individuals in question.

The move shows how the January 6th committee feels about the evidence they found.

What happens next, we will wait and see.