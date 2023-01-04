Abortion Pills Get FDA Mandate; Dr. Love Is Back, In Jail; & Collapsed NFL Player Fundraiser Gets $6 Million In Donations

We have recently witness some things which has affected women’s choice in this country.

And it looks like there is some more changes coming.

The FDA has a new mandate that will allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills.

muh · fuh · pri · stown) with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider. According to The New York Times, the updated FDA mandate will allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispose the abortion pill mifepristone (with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider.

Danco Laboratories, said in a statement, “A time when people across the country are struggling to obtain abortion care services, this modification is critically important to expanding access to medication abortion services and will provide healthcare providers with an additional method for providing their patients with a safe and effective option for ending early pregnancy.”

Some good news there