Abortion Pills Get FDA Mandate; Dr. Love Is Back, In Jail; & Collapsed NFL Player Fundraiser Gets $6 Million In Donations

FDA Makes Regulatory Change That Will Allow Retail Pharmacies to Offer Abortion Pills
We have recently witness some things which has affected women’s choice in this country.
And it looks like there is some more changes coming.
The FDA has a new mandate that will allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills.
According to The New York Times, the updated FDA mandate will allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispose the abortion pill mifepristone (muh·fuh·pri·stown) with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider.
Danco Laboratories, said in a statement, “A time when people across the country are struggling to obtain abortion care services, this modification is critically important to expanding access to medication abortion services and will provide healthcare providers with an additional method for providing their patients with a safe and effective option for ending early pregnancy.”
As for states that have near-total abortion bans, those pharmacies would not be able to participate.
Some good news there
SMH: “Dr. Love” Sentenced to Prison in Yet Another Scamming Scheme
Keeping it in the healthcare field.
Do you remember Dr. Love and I’m not talking about the song?
I’m talking about the young man that impersonated a doctor and opened a medical center without a license back in 2016.
That operation was shutdown by an undercover cop impersonating a patient.
After getting released from prison, he switched industries and went into sales.
Now he is back making headlines and back in jail. This time for stealing over $10,000 from his employer.
According to officials, Robinson instructed the customers to pay him directly, instead of the company.
The 25-year-old Mr. Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to grand theft and fraud charges. He’s been sentenced to 28 months in prison.
Source: The Root
Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser tops $6 million
Damar Hamlin has been dominating headlines.
He is the NFL player who collapsed during a game from cardiac arrest.
It was a very scary scene to watch. But the incident has struck up a lot of talk about the risks and dangers of football.
But something else also happened during all this. People started donating money, a lot of money, totaling millions.
It seems taht Hamlin started a Go Fund Me fundraiser to raise money for children toys.
Just hours after the incident happened the donations started pouring in and totaled over $3 million.
The Go Fund Me is now over $6 million.
The page was updated and now reads: “This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation.
“However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle, and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.”
As for Hamlin’s status, he is currently on a ventilator as doctors work toward getting him to breathe on his own, according to a report from his Uncle
Source: CNN