13 Year Old Boy Fatally Shot In D.C. With No Arrest; An 18 Year Old Black mayor; & Twitter Wants To Auction Usernames

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake in DC sparks call for answers

A 13 year old boy shot and killed in Washington D.C.

Local officials, activist groups, community members, and a family demand action.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement , Karon Blake, 13, was killed early Saturday by a man who told police he saw Karon “tampering with vehicles.”

Folks are mad and are demanding justice. They want the shooter identified and arrested.

The Police Chief said the shooter is Black, but not a law enforcement officer and does have a license to carry a concealed weapon.

He added detectives are investigating the shooting. Facts will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office and a grand jury, who will decide if criminal charges should be filed.

More details to come and we’ll see how this case goes.

Source: USA Today

An ailing Arkansas city elected an 18-year-old Mayor to turn things around One African American teen has lost his life. This teen is making the most of his. I’m talking about Jaylen Smith an 18 year old young man from Earle, Arkansas. He’s a high school graduate and the city’s Mayor. Yes, this young brother decided to run for Mayor of his city and won. One council member said, “He was a fixture at City Council meetings and community events.” She added, “Sometimes, when the City Council members didn’t show up, Jaylen was there.” “Jaylen attends the school board meetings, the water commission meetings,” she added. “He was young and he was doing this — who does that? At a young age, he had purpose.” Great story and a great start for this young man.