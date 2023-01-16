MLK Jr Day Parade Ready? – Street Closure List

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Happy MLK Jr Day

Today January 16th, we celebrate the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

A federal holiday reserved for a man that has fought against segregation, for racial equality, and for the improvement of the black experience in America.

And this year is a milestone year for the celebration. 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the holiday going into effect after being signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

MLK Jr Day is about remembering not only the man but his work and those that joined him in the fight for civil rights in America.

Today after a two year hiatus the MLK Day parade is back in Baltimore. The parade kicks off at 12 pm at the corner of MLK Jr Boulevard and Eutaw Street

Residents and those who are visiting please be aware of street closures and parking restrictions. Both will be in effect and enforced during the parade.

Street Closures, per DOT:

Here are the streets that will be closed to through traffic on Monday with detours in effect and parking prohibited, as provided by the DOT:

Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue – 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Access to westbound Route 40 will be maintained.

Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets -10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to median) – 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue between W. Preston Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Parking restrictions implemented from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Eutaw Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin Street

Madison Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street

Preston Street from Madison Avenue to Eutaw Street

Baltimore Street from Fremont Avenue to Poppleton Street

Fremont Avenue from W. Baltimore Street to W. Fayette Street

Pennsylvania Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Please plan ahead, be careful, and most importantly have a great time.

Source: CBS