MLK Jr Day Parade Ready? – Street Closure List

Happy MLK Jr Day
Today January 16th, we celebrate the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King Jr.
A federal holiday reserved for a man that has fought against segregation, for racial equality, and for the improvement of the black experience in America.
And this year is a milestone year for the celebration. 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the holiday going into effect after being signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.
MLK Jr Day is about remembering not only the man but his work and those that joined him in the fight for civil rights in America.
Today after a two year hiatus the MLK Day parade is back in Baltimore. The parade kicks off at 12 pm at the corner of MLK Jr Boulevard and Eutaw Street
Residents and those who are visiting please be aware of street closures and parking restrictions. Both will be in effect and enforced during the parade.
Street Closures, per DOT:
Here are the streets that will be closed to through traffic on Monday with detours in effect and parking prohibited, as provided by the DOT:
- Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue – 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Access to westbound Route 40 will be maintained.
- Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets -10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to median) – 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Pennsylvania Avenue between W. Preston Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Parking restrictions implemented from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Eutaw Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin Street
- Madison Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street
- Preston Street from Madison Avenue to Eutaw Street
- Baltimore Street from Fremont Avenue to Poppleton Street
- Fremont Avenue from W. Baltimore Street to W. Fayette Street
- Pennsylvania Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)
Please plan ahead, be careful, and most importantly have a great time.
