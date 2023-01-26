Mike Tyson Sued For Alleged Rape In 90’s; Theater Teacher Sued For Sexually Abusive Environment; & Ben Crump Could Sue Florida Governor.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
In lawsuit, woman accuses Mike Tyson of raping her in 1990s
Iron Mike Tyson, a former heavy weigh boxing champion and undeniably one of the best boxers in the history of the sport is getting sued.
A woman is accusing him of raping her from an incident back in the early 19990’s.
She said it happened after they met at a nightclub.
Her affidavit states she got in Tyson’s limousine and that he immediately started touching her and trying to kiss her.
She says, “I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” the woman said. “He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.”
And claims since then she has has suffered from “physical, psychological and emotional injury.”
The woman who wants to remain anonymous to prevent suffering further mental harm and harassment is suing for $5 million dollars.
The Associated Press says Mike Tyson nor any of his representatives has responded to the allegation or commented on the lawsuit.
Wow!
We’ll see what happens next with this.
Source: ESPN
Theater teacher directed students to ‘have sex’ in front of her, Texas lawsuit states
Staying in the courts.
This lawsuit was filed by alumni of a high school in Texas against their former Theater teacher.
A longtime teacher who is very celebrated. So much that the Fine Arts Center at the school is named after.
The group of students accuse the teacher of leading a “sexually abusive environment.”
According to the lawsuit this teacher forced students “to engage in open-mouth kissing, groping and simulated sexual intercourse,” during rehearsals.
Which they claim “were nothing more than choreographed sexual assaults.”
Two students said in one production they were cast as a Vietnamese sex workers and were “forced to give lap dances and imitate sexual acts” on male classmates.
The alumni are seeking monetary relief of more than $1 million, as well as compensatory damages for past and future physical and mental suffering.
Teachers are one of those big trust jobs and that trust gets shaken every time you hear a story like this.
Talk to your kids.
Source: Star Telegram.com
Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump warns DeSantis he might sue over Florida’s rejection of AP African American studies course
Legal action is the theme today.
And Civil rights and well known attorney Ben Crump could be planning a historic one.
He had a message for the Florida Governor and lawmakers. In the words of Kevin hart, You gone learn today.
Crumps said “Gov. DeSantis is going to get a lesson of his own today,”
Joined by three AP high school students Crump said, “We’re here to give notice to Gov. DeSantis that if he does not negotiate with the College Board to allow AP African American studies to be taught in the classrooms across the state of Florida that these three young people will be the lead plaintiffs in a historic lawsuit.”
He also quoted Carter G. Woodson, saying “If a race has no history, if it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated.”
And it looks like that is exactly what they are trying to do.
Source: NBC / Orlando Sentinel