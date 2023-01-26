Mike Tyson Sued For Alleged Rape In 90’s; Theater Teacher Sued For Sexually Abusive Environment; & Ben Crump Could Sue Florida Governor.

In lawsuit, woman accuses Mike Tyson of raping her in 1990s

Iron Mike Tyson, a former heavy weigh boxing champion and undeniably one of the best boxers in the history of the sport is getting sued.

A woman is accusing him of raping her from an incident back in the early 19990’s.

She said it happened after they met at a nightclub.

Her affidavit states she got in Tyson’s limousine and that he immediately started touching her and trying to kiss her. She says, “I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” the woman said. “He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.” And claims since then she has has suffered from “physical, psychological and emotional injury.” The woman who wants to remain anonymous to prevent suffering further mental harm and harassment is suing for $5 million dollars. The Associated Press says Mike Tyson nor any of his representatives has responded to the allegation or commented on the lawsuit. Wow!

We’ll see what happens next with this.