School Worker Fired For Ordering Chicken Wings; can Egg Shortage Get Worse?; & Biden Says Covid Emergencies End In May.

A school worker in Chicago was fired and arrested for ordering chicken wings, a lot.

How about like 11 thousand cases worth more than $1.5 million dollars.

According to the States Attorney, the now former director of food services at Harvey School District 152 ordered the wings during the pandemic. A time when students were learning virtually but schools were still providing meals to families to pick up.

Prosecutors said the scheme was uncovered during an audit. That’s when it was discovered the food service department was more than $300,000 over its annual budget with the school year only about half over.

Not only did she allegedly order the wings and made the school pay for it. She was caught on surveillance camera picking up all those wings in a district cargo van. And even signed for them. Those wings never made it to the school or to the students. As for what happened to wings, that still remains a mystery.

I wonder what she did with them for real though. If she sold them that’s a come up and a half.