School Worker Fired For Ordering Chicken Wings; can Egg Shortage Get Worse?; & Biden Says Covid Emergencies End In May.

THE BUZZ!
Ex-school official allegedly embezzled $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
First up.
A school worker in Chicago was fired and arrested for ordering chicken wings, a lot.
How about like 11 thousand cases worth more than $1.5 million dollars.
According to the States Attorney, the now former director of food services at Harvey School District 152 ordered the wings during the pandemic. A time when students were learning virtually but schools were still providing meals to families to pick up.
Prosecutors said the scheme was uncovered during an audit. That’s when it was discovered the food service department was more than $300,000 over its annual budget with the school year only about half over.
Not only did she allegedly order the wings and made the school pay for it. She was caught on surveillance camera picking up all those wings in a district cargo van. And even signed for them.
Those wings never made it to the school or to the students. As for what happened to wings, that still remains a mystery.
I wonder what she did with them for real though. If she sold them that’s a come up and a half.
Source: WTOP
America’s Egg Shortage Is About to Get a Whole Lot Worse
Since we’re talking chickens.
They are experiencing a pandemic of their own right now.
The outbreak of bird flu across the globe is the largest in history. Sound familiar.
According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 58 million birds in 47 states have been affected in the U.S.
And with spring coming a new wave of infection is likely to come with it.
Experts say combine that with increased costs of fuel, feed and packaging, pries could get worse.
It’s bad enough already. So bad that in some stores in the U.S. you are limited to the amount of cartons you can buy.
There’s even reports of an increase in backyard chicken coops.
So the saying don’t put all your eggs in one basket
Source: Newsweek
Biden to Lift COVID Emergencies in May
President Joe Biden who was just in Baltimore made a big announcement regarding covid-19.
He notified Congress of his plans to end all Covid emergency relief.
House Republicans agree but they want to end that relief sooner than later. Despite that, Biden is extending the protections until May 11th,2023.
After that covid will no longer get the pandemic treatment. The virus will be treated as an endemic threat managed by more typical public health authorities.
Also important to note is at that point the federal government won’t have control over vaccines which could cause prices to rise.
And with no more federal funds to pay for the vax. Pfizer already announced it will charge up to $130 per dose of its vaccine.
According to the White House tens of millions of Americans could be at risk of losing their health insurance, and others could lose access to telehealth services. States could lose billions of dollars in extra funding they’ve been receiving, Hospitals and nursing homes that have relied on flexibilities wouldn’t have time to retrain staff and establish new billing procedures,
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1.1 million people have died in the US since the pandemic baegan.
Source: USnews.com