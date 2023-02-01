H.S. Coach Fired For Impersonating A Player; Yale Celebrates A 9 Year Old Black Girl; & The AP African Studies Course Recreated

22-Year-Old Basketball Coach Fired After Allegedly Posing as 13-Year-Old Player During Game

Our first headline takes us to Virginia.

What happened to make a 22 year old basketball coach to lose their job.

How about allegedly impersonating a 13 year old player during a game.

One of the players on the team wasn’t available to play. So the coach pretended to be that player and played in the game.

There is even video of the coach high fiving teammates after making some plays in the game.

It was announced that the coach was relieved of her duties and the team will not play any more games this season.

The Father of the impersonated girl said, his daughter will be leaving Churchland High next year and that they would be seeking a formal apology from the school.

Not sure what she was thinking. Was she trying to relive some moments from her glory days.