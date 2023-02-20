Meta Verified Coming To FB & IG; Ohio Residents Symptoms After Toxic Train Wreck; & Magnet Fishing In Bmore Find Weapons.

CLOSE
The Buzz!
Zuckerberg announces paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
The Socials are now costing.
That is if you want to the sought after blue check by your user name.
Twitter pulled off the paid subscription for users who want to have the verified blue check.
It seems Facebook and Instagram are following suit.
Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement of the new paid subscription plans for a monthly fee.
Get ready to be Meta Verified. The subscription will cost $11.99 a month on web and $14.99 a month on iOS.
The company will begin releasing it in Australia and New Zealand this week and “more countries soon.”
Zuckerberg said. The subscription “lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.”
He noted, that providing direct access to customer support will cost “a significant amount of money,” which will be made up for with subscription revenue.
Check please.
Source: New York Post
As residents near the toxic train wreck in Ohio worry about rashes, sore throats and nausea, the state sets up a health clinic
Next up.
The Train carrying hazardous materials that was derailed in Ohio has residents nervous and complaining.
Officials have continued to reassure residents that the water and air in East Palestine, Ohio, are safe. And were told to return to their homes by February 8th.
In spite of those reassurances, some residents have been concerned and refuse to drink the water from their taps. So the the town started issuing bottled water to help.
Some residents in the small town report having symptoms of rashes, nausea, and headaches. So the state is helping out by opening a health clinic.
The Biden administration announced it deployed experts to help assess what dangers remain in the area after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requested medical teams from the US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention and the US Department of Health.
But, I’m not mad at them. I’d be concerned and nervous about going back to live after hazardous waste materials were blown up in my town.
Hope no mutants or zombies stories come from this. And hopefully it is truly safe for all the people living in that town.
Source: CNN
Baltimore magnet fishers pull 2 guns from harbor on 1 night
There’s a new thing happening in Baltimore called magnet fishing. And more and more people of all ages are getting into it.
Magnet fishing is similar to fishing except you are using a magnet to pull objects out of the water.
The new craze has been a good activity to help get out of the house and also helps to clean up water areas like the harbor.
All kinds of items are being discovered as well as a lot of trash. But in one night two guns were pulled from the inner harbor.
The man who pulled it from the harbor said his group has pulled all kinds of metal from the water before, but it was something different to find two guns in one night.
He said, “At the end of the day, we just want to help out the city of Baltimore the best we can — not just trash removal, but public safety.”
The police now have those weapons.
And I know those won’t be the last. But what else will people find. We’ll wait and see.
Source: WBAL