Meta Verified Coming To FB & IG; Ohio Residents Symptoms After Toxic Train Wreck; & Magnet Fishing In Bmore Find Weapons.

The Socials are now costing.

That is if you want to the sought after blue check by your user name.

Twitter pulled off the paid subscription for users who want to have the verified blue check.

It seems Facebook and Instagram are following suit.

Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement of the new paid subscription plans for a monthly fee.

Get ready to be Meta Verified. The subscription will cost $11.99 a month on web and $14.99 a month on iOS.

The company will begin releasing it in Australia and New Zealand this week and “more countries soon.”

Zuckerberg said. The subscription “lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.”

He noted, that providing direct access to customer support will cost “a significant amount of money,” which will be made up for with subscription revenue.

Check please.