U.S. Citizens Kidnapped In Mexico; MD Mayor Resigns After Child Pornography Charges; & Disney Removes Racially Criticized Song From Parks

4 Americans missing after they were kidnapped in Mexican border city, FBI says
First up.
In something that you would see paly out in an action or suspense Movie or Tv show.
Four U.S. citizens in a vehicle came under fire and were then kidnapped by armed gunmen wearing bulletproof vests in Mexico.
Officials said, Gunmen opened fire on the van soon after they entered Mexico. The four Americans were then pulled out and forced into another vehicle at gunpoint.
There was a post on Twitter that showed the incident taking place.
But as of right now the conditions of the four are unknown.
The U.S. consulate in Matamoros issued an alert about media reports of an individual shot during what appears to be the same incident.—
They warned government employees to steer clear. The alert also reminded U.S. citizens that this particular part of Mexico is a “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” which is the highest-level warning in the U.S. State Department’s travel advisory system.
The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.
Source: CBS
Maryland mayor resigns after being arrested on more than 50 counts of child pornography
Next.
A Mayor in Maryland has resigned after being arrested on 56 counts of child pornography-related charges.
Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland since 2015, resigned after the arrest.
In his resignation letter he stated, “While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction.” Also that he was stepping away to deal with my own mental health/
Police said they expect additional charges in the case, which is still active and ongoing. If convicted, Wojahn faces up to 360 years in prison.
Why the ‘zip-a-dee-doo-dah’ lyric is so controversial — and why Disneyland has removed it
Last but not least.
Disney is removing a very popular song that has been criticized for racist portrayals of Black Americans.
The song “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah” originated in the 1946 film “Song of the South.” A song that draws a lot of criticism for its portrayal of black men in the south.
Disney played the song at their parks but are making changes to be more inclusive.
They announced that Splash Mountain was being “completely reimagined” at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, because the log flume ride is based on “Song of the South.”
It’s being revamped to star the characters from the 2009 animated film, “The Princess and the Frog,” which features Disney’s first Black princess.
The new attraction is expected to open at both US resorts in 2024.
Source: CNN
