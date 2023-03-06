U.S. Citizens Kidnapped In Mexico; MD Mayor Resigns After Child Pornography Charges; & Disney Removes Racially Criticized Song From Parks

4 Americans missing after they were kidnapped in Mexican border city, FBI says

First up.

In something that you would see paly out in an action or suspense Movie or Tv show.

Four U.S. citizens in a vehicle came under fire and were then kidnapped by armed gunmen wearing bulletproof vests in Mexico.

Officials said, Gunmen opened fire on the van soon after they entered Mexico. The four Americans were then pulled out and forced into another vehicle at gunpoint.

There was a post on Twitter that showed the incident taking place.

But as of right now the conditions of the four are unknown.

The U.S. consulate in Matamoros issued an alert about media reports of an individual shot during what appears to be the same incident.—

They warned government employees to steer clear. The alert also reminded U.S. citizens that this particular part of Mexico is a “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” which is the highest-level warning in the U.S. State Department’s travel advisory system.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.