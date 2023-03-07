Chaka Khan Is Apologizing; A 19 Month Baby Died From Fentanyl Toxicity At Air BnB; & Missing Man Found 8 Months Later, At Home.

THE BUZZ!
Chaka Khan apologizes for blasting Rolling Stone, Mariah, Adele: ‘I took the bait’
Family sues Airbnb after 19-month-old dies of fentanyl toxicity during stay in Florida rental
Illinois woman finds husband’s body in home eight months after he disappeared
A story about a woman from Illinois who reported her husband missing back on April 27th of last year.
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
Feb 25th - CIAA Super Saturday Cheer Competition
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
5 Reasons Why We Love Method Man
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards