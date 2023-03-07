Chaka Khan Is Apologizing; A 19 Month Baby Died From Fentanyl Toxicity At Air BnB; & Missing Man Found 8 Months Later, At Home.

Just about week or so ago the Queen of Funk was in a funk.

A list which ranked her at number 29.

She was not to kind to some of the names higher up on the list.

Names like Adele, Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, and others. She did however give praise for some names on that list including Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin who landed at no one.

Now after things have calmed down. It seems Chaka is having some remorse for what she said about some of those women.

The music legend wrote on Instagram , “Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait.”

She apologized sincerely to anyone who took offense to her remarks, and says she remains dedicated to “empowering others.

Sometimes a little humility goes a long way.

Lesson learned.