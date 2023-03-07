HomeThe Buzz

Chaka Khan Is Apologizing; A 19 Month Baby Died From Fentanyl Toxicity At Air BnB; & Missing Man Found 8 Months Later, At Home.

Chaka Khan apologizes for blasting Rolling Stone, Mariah, Adele: ‘I took the bait’

Just about week or so ago the Queen of Funk was in a funk.
Chaka Khan was on the “The Originals” podcast for Los Angeles Magazine. In the  interview she got very candid about her thoughts on Rolling Stone’s “The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list.
A list which ranked her at number 29.
She was not to kind to some of the names higher up on the list.
Names like Adele, Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, and others. She did however give praise for some names on that list including Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin who landed at no one.

Now after things have calmed down. It seems Chaka is having some remorse for what she said about some of those women.
The music legend wrote on Instagram, “Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait.”
She apologized sincerely to anyone who took offense to her remarks, and says she remains dedicated to “empowering others.
Sometimes a little humility goes a long way.
Lesson learned.
Source: Page Six

Family sues Airbnb after 19-month-old dies of fentanyl toxicity during stay in Florida rental

A sad and tragic story of a family who rented an air bnb for their trip to France.  A trip that quickly turned into a nightmare.
After staying just one day in the unit, they found their 19 month old baby Enora unresponsive and foaming at the mouth.
A medical examiner report found that Enora had a “lethal level of fentanyl” in her blood.
She died of acute fentanyl toxicity and the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office. ruled her death an accident.
Their investigation report also said the parents tested negative for drugs and Enora’s formula also tested negative.
The family is now suing the vacation rental company in a wrongful death lawsuit.
In the lawsuit it alleges that while the Airbnb listing advertised the unit as a “peaceful place to stay,” it had a history of being used as a party house.
And just two days before the family arrived, a sheriff report says there was a large party in the unit. Authorities interviewed the man who rented the property prior. He said individuals in the residence used cocaine and marijuana but not fentanyl.
Listen, you have to be so careful nowadays.
Source: NBC

Illinois woman finds husband’s body in home eight months after he disappeared

A story about a woman from Illinois who reported her husband missing back on April 27th of last year.

Police launched an investigation, searched their home and found nothing.
On December 10th, months later he was found, in the home.
He never left.
Unfortunately she was the one to find him after deciding to put up their Christmas tree. Discovering his body in the closet where they keep the holiday decorations.
According to a report from the county coroner, his death was ruled a suicide.
The mans body was decomposed to the point of mummification.
A foul odor coming from the home was reported by neighbors and police.
Source: NY Post

