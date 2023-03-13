HomeThe Buzz

Robot Lawyer Using A.I. Is Getting Sued; MD HBCU's Got A Good Problem; & NYC Rats Infected With Covid.

‘Robot lawyer’ DoNotPay is being sued by a law firm because it ‘does not have a law degree’

First up.
Would you take legal advice from a robot?
That’s what some people have done when they signed up to get legal assistance from the app DoNotPay.
The app describes itself as the first Robot Lawyer and claims to use artificial intelligence to help customers handle certain legal services without the need to hire a lawyer.
In 2015 when it was created it helped customers with things like parking tickets. Now according to their website they can help you  fight corporations, beat bureaucracy, find hidden money, and “sue anyone.”
Now they might have to represent themselves.
The company is facing a class action lawsuit.

The complaint argues: “Unfortunately for its customers, DoNotPay is not actually a robot, a lawyer, nor a law firm. DoNotPay does not have a law degree, is not barred in any jurisdiction, and is not supervised by any lawyer.”
The lawsuit as filed by a man who said he used the app to draft various legal documents including demand letters, a small claims court filing, and a job discrimination complaint.
He thought he believed he purchased legal documents “from a lawyer that was competent to provide them,” instead he says he received “substandard” results.
The company DoNotPay denies the allegations and say they will fight it vigorously.
Hopefully with a real lawyer.

Maryland’s HBCUs race to erect and fix buildings as enrollment hits record highs: ‘It makes for a balancing act’

Next.
Maryland HBCU’s have a new problem, a good one.
Some problems are good problems. Like the growth that HBCU’s have seen recently with record setting enrollment numbers.
Growth that is not being seen by other universities across the country.
According to the National Student Clearinghouse, while college enrollment overall has been on the decline nationwide, HBCU undergraduate enrollment grew 2.5% as of last fall,
Now the issue is. Making the necessary accommodations for all these new students in time for their arrival on campus.
For some institutions that means remodeling and renovation some older buildings. Fixing an aging infrastructure and or erecting newer and modern structures.
A federal Education Department spokesperson said in an email that the program acknowledges “all HBCUs have suffered from neglect, deferred maintenance and are in need of capital improvements.”
Hopefully they will get the funds needed to supply these students with the housing, technology, and resources needed to be successful.
Source: Baltimore Sun

Another reason to avoid rodents: NYC’s rats found infected with virus that causes COVID

Last but not least.
There is a lot less Covid talk these days but its not all gone away.
A few weeks ago there was talk about identifying the starting point of the disease.
More recently there was a study that showed rodents in New York City infected with a virus that causes Covid.
Believe it or not they say there are as many rats in NYC as there are people.
How the rats contracted the virus is still unclear. But researchers are saying that theoretically, if they can catch the virus from people, it means they can pass it back.
One researcher said there’s no evidence that any human illnesses can be blamed on the rodents. But he was more concerned about mice than rats because they come into closer contact with people, living in walls and inhabited spaces.
The director for the National Wildlife Research Center said the U.S. government is running research projects to better understand how the virus behaves in animals, how it moves between animals and people and “what we and our public health partners can do to interrupt the chain of transmission.”
Just don’t release anything that is going to have us going through another pandemic type situation.
No thanks
Source: USA Today

