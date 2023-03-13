Robot Lawyer Using A.I. Is Getting Sued; MD HBCU’s Got A Good Problem; & NYC Rats Infected With Covid.

‘Robot lawyer’ DoNotPay is being sued by a law firm because it ‘does not have a law degree’

First up.

Would you take legal advice from a robot?

That’s what some people have done when they signed up to get legal assistance from the app DoNotPay.

The app describes itself as the first Robot Lawyer and claims to use artificial intelligence to help customers handle certain legal services without the need to hire a lawyer.

In 2015 when it was created it helped customers with things like parking tickets. Now according to their website they can help you fight corporations, beat bureaucracy, find hidden money, and “sue anyone.”

Now they might have to represent themselves.

The company is facing a class action lawsuit.

The complaint argues: “Unfortunately for its customers, DoNotPay is not actually a robot, a lawyer, nor a law firm. DoNotPay does not have a law degree, is not barred in any jurisdiction, and is not supervised by any lawyer.”

The lawsuit as filed by a man who said he used the app to draft various legal documents including demand letters, a small claims court filing, and a job discrimination complaint.

He thought he believed he purchased legal documents “from a lawyer that was competent to provide them,” instead he says he received “substandard” results.

The company DoNotPay denies the allegations and say they will fight it vigorously.

Hopefully with a real lawyer.