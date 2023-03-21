Trump Said He’s Getting Arrested Soon; Pet Monkey Rips Woman’s Ear Half Off; & Lance Reddick’s Wife Makes Request For Her Late Husband

Trump predicts arrest, pushes provocative line on ‘protests’

First up.

Could President Trump get indicted?

He thinks so.

There are news reports breaking of local, state and federal law enforcement, in addition to the Secret Service, preparing for the possibility of the former president’s indictment.

Trump said over the weekend that, “illegal leaks” had indicated that he would be arrested Tuesday and called on supporters to protest.

Trump posts on his social media platform Truth Social, about reports that he could face possible criminal charges in New York relating to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Another post In capital letters stated that the United States is like a dying third world nation where the American dream is dead.

He mentioned that the 2020 election was “stolen,” our borders are “open,” and “patriots” are being “held in captivity like animals”

Then stating that he’d be “arrested on Tuesday.

It ended with a call to action from his supporters.

He said “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

All caps.