Trump Said He’s Getting Arrested Soon; Pet Monkey Rips Woman’s Ear Half Off; & Lance Reddick’s Wife Makes Request For Her Late Husband

THE BUZZ!
Trump predicts arrest, pushes provocative line on ‘protests’
Pet Monkey Fatally Shot After Attacking Woman, Ripping Her Ear in Half and Pulling Out Hair
Wife of Lance Reddick, actor in ‘The Wire,’ calls for donations to Baltimore organization in his memory
-
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Lavon Lewis
-
Can’t Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won’t Soon Forget
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
‘The Wire’ Actor Lance Reddick Has Died, Age 60