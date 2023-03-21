The Buzz

Trump Said He’s Getting Arrested Soon; Pet Monkey Rips Woman’s Ear Half Off; & Lance Reddick’s Wife Makes Request For Her Late Husband

Published on March 21, 2023
THE BUZZ!

 

 

Trump predicts arrest, pushes provocative line on ‘protests’

First up.
Could President Trump get indicted?
He thinks so.
There are news reports breaking of local, state and federal law enforcement, in addition to the Secret Service, preparing for the possibility of the former president’s indictment.
Trump said over the weekend that, “illegal leaks” had indicated that he would be arrested Tuesday and called on supporters to protest.

Trump posts on his social media platform Truth Social, about reports that he could face possible criminal charges in New York relating to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Another post In capital letters stated that the United States is like a dying third world nation where the American dream is dead.
He mentioned that the 2020 election was “stolen,” our borders are “open,” and “patriots” are being “held in captivity like animals”
Then stating that he’d be “arrested on Tuesday.
It ended with a call to action from his supporters.
 He said “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”
All caps.
Source: MSNBC

Pet Monkey Fatally Shot After Attacking Woman, Ripping Her Ear in Half and Pulling Out Hair

Next.
More monkey business.
A woman in Oklahoma was inside her home and saw a monkey on her front porch.
She said the Monkey was pacing back and then jumping off of her railing and hitting her storm door.
At one point even ripping off her door handle.
That’s when she called the police.
When they arrived, she went outside to speak with them. At that time the monkey charged and attacked her.
According to KXII-TV she said. “He crawled up my back, yanked out multiple wads of hair and then ripped my ear in half,”  she said “it was just hanging.”
The monkey someone’s pet was shot and killed.
The woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening. She was transported to a local hospital and  given a rabies shot.
Source: NY Post

Wife of Lance Reddick, actor in ‘The Wire,’ calls for donations to Baltimore organization in his memory

Last but not least.
Actor Lance Reddick who played in iconic roles in movies like John Wick and shows like The Wire, passed away recently at the age of 60 from natural causes.
Lance has a lot of connections to Baltimore, he attended the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University where he studied voice and piano.
And after his passing his wife wants that connection to keep growing.
She is is asking people to donate in his memory to Baltimore-based non profit organization called momcares.org.
Momcares.org, is an organization that “serves under-supported mothers with NICU experiences in Baltimore City by providing prenatal and postpartum doula care including transportation, advocacy, self-care opportunities, and nutritious meals to mothers and their families.”
Lance’s wife was very appreciative, saying, “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.
To Lance Reddick, Rest In Power
Source: CBS

