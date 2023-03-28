Body Cam Video Of TN School Shooting Released; AG Takes Control Of NJ Police Dept.; & Ohio Contaminated Water not Coming To Bmore.

THE BUZZ!
Nashville school shooting – live: Suspect’s chilling Instagram messages revealed as police release surveillance video
New Jersey Attorney General’s Office takes control of Paterson Police Department, citing ‘crisis of confidence’
Ohio waste water not coming to Baltimore after Mayor Scott denies permit
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Lavon Lewis
-
Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over “Isley Brothers” Trademark
-
Can’t Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won’t Soon Forget
-
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens