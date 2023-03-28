Body Cam Video Of TN School Shooting Released; AG Takes Control Of NJ Police Dept.; & Ohio Contaminated Water not Coming To Bmore.

Last but not least.

It looks like that contaminated water coming to Baltimore thing is not happening after all.

There have been a lot of contaminated spills happening recently. one of the most reported and talked about is the situation where the train derailed and hazardous waste material contaminated the ground and water in east Palestine Ohio.

That contaminated water was almost on its way to Baltimore to be treated at the Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant.

But not anymore.

Now they will have to look for plan B.

After Baltimore’s mayor Brandon Scott had great concerns about the process and decided to not go through with it.

He said, I stand against any efforts that potentially compromise the health and safety of our residents, and the environment. As such, we are denying Clean Harbors request to dispose of pretreated wastewater into the Baltimore City wastewater collection system.

He extended his deepest sympathies to the East Palestine community but said he must remain steadfast in his commitment to protect Baltimore residents at all costs.

So one less thing to worry about there.