New Bill Removes Permit For Gun Buyers In NC; R. Kelly Royalties Goes To?; & A Water Plant Worker Pees In The Water Supply.

Permit to buy handgun no longer required in North Carolina

The country is still reeling from the latest school mass shooting that took the lives of 3 children and 3 adults.

The suspect was aid to own like 7 guns legally. She even had emotional disorder.

In some states getting a legal firearm is not that difficult. Some don’t even do background checks.

But in North Carolina it just got even easier.

Republican-controlled legislature overrode the Democratic governor’s veto which eliminates the permit system. A system that required sheriffs to perform character evaluations and criminal history checks of pistol applicants.

That means North Carolina residents can now purchase a gun legally without a permit.

The changes take effect immediately after the The House voted 71-46 to enact the bill.

A bill that will also allow guns on some school properties where religious services are held, effective Dec. 1. The new law also creates and funds a two-year awareness campaign on the safe storage of firearms, which will distribute free gun locks.

Talk about adding gasoline to the fire. Yeah easier access to weapons is what needs to happen right now.