NASA’s New Moon Crew Includes A Marylander; Maryland Official Manhunt Is Over; & NBA & Marijuana Use Update.

NASA moon crew includes Baltimore County man, woman, Canadian, Black astronaut

NASA revealed it’s new moon crew.

A woman, a Canadian, an African American, and a man from Baltimore County.

Sounds like the start of a bad joke. N ot NASA’s first moon crew in 50 years.

A crew that was dubbed as humanity’s crew, by a NASA Administrator.

The four astronauts will be the first to fly NASA’s Orion capsule, set to launch no earlier than late 2024.

This trip will also mark the first time a woman and an African American will be assigned to a lunar mission.

Here’s a fun fact, the female member of this crew, Christina Koch, holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman.