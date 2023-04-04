NASA’s New Moon Crew Includes A Marylander; Maryland Official Manhunt Is Over; & NBA & Marijuana Use Update.

CLOSE
NASA moon crew includes Baltimore County man, woman, Canadian, Black astronaut
First up.
NASA revealed it’s new moon crew.
A woman, a Canadian, an African American, and a man from Baltimore County.
Sounds like the start of a bad joke. Not NASA’s first moon crew in 50 years.
A crew that was dubbed as humanity’s crew, by a NASA Administrator.
The four astronauts will be the first to fly NASA’s Orion capsule, set to launch no earlier than late 2024.
This trip will also mark the first time a woman and an African American will be assigned to a lunar mission.
Here’s a fun fact, the female member of this crew, Christina Koch, holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman.
Source: WBAL.com
Roy McGrath dead after three-week manhunt, his lawyer says
Next.
The 3 week manhunt for Maryland official Roy McGrath has ended.
He was set to face trial on federal fraud charges.
Instead he became a wanted fugitive after not appearing for his March 13th court date.
Now the search was on to locate him, one that included federal authorities offering a $20,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.
An email from a member of the of the FBI in Maryland stated that, McGrath was wounded during “an agent-involved shooting.”
The incident took place in a commercial area on the south-western outskirts of Knoxville, Tennessee. And he was taken to a hospital.
His lawyer confirmed that McGrath had “succumbed to his injuries,” though it was not clear whether those injuries were self-inflicted or occurred in an exchange with law enforcement.
Source: The Daily Record / The Guardian
NBA Will No Longer Penalize Marijuana Use, Report Says: Here’s How Other Leagues Measure Up
Next.
NBA players can smoke weed and even sell it.
Ok let me clarify and use more acceptable terms. They could be able to use marijuana and will have the ability to promote and/or invest in betting and cannabis companies.
The tentative deal was reached between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) for the 2023-24 season.
The new and pending seven-year collective bargaining agreement would see National Basketball Association no longer test or penalize its players for marijuana use.
We’ll see how this turns out.
