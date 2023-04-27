Impostor Doctor Treated Numerous Patients Illegally; Another Track and Field Athlete Loses Title Due to Marijuana Use; & New Barbie Doll Represents Down Syndrome Community

THE BUZZ!
Los Angeles man accused of treating thousands of people without a medical license for years, DA says
Olympic Long Jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall Stripped Of National Title For Cannabis Use
Just imagine being an athlete who discovers that their championship title has been revoked, despite having won it. This was the unfortunate situation that U.S. track and field Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall found herself in, after winning the long jump title at the 2023 USA Indoor Track and Field Championship earlier this year.
Barbie releases new doll with Down syndrome in new lineup of inclusive figures
According to a press release, this involves features such as almond-shaped eyes, a more circular face, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge, a shorter stature, a longer torso, and a singular line on the doll’s palms, which is often associated with individuals who have Down syndrome.
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men