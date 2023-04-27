The Buzz

Impostor Doctor Treated Numerous Patients Illegally; Another Track and Field Athlete Loses Title Due to Marijuana Use; & New Barbie Doll Represents Down Syndrome Community

Published on April 27, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

Los Angeles man accused of treating thousands of people without a medical license for years, DA says

First.
A Los Angeles man in the medical field is in a lot of trouble after practicing on thousands of people and offering treatments for serious medical conditions.
The problem was, he wasn’t a real doctor.
Los Angeles District Attorney announced in a news release said the 44 year old man practiced medicine without a certification for several years at his clinic, Pathways Medical in North Hollywood,

The clinic “conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections,”
According to reports, an undercover investigator visited the bogus doctor for a consultation and caught him. The supposed medical professional reportedly did not correctly address abnormal hormone levels that were indicative of a severe medical ailment.
He was charged with committing five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification. At his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty. The judge then released him on his own recognizance, with the condition that he must not practice medicine..
Imagine finding that out about your doctor.
Source: CNN

Olympic Long Jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall Stripped Of National Title For Cannabis Use

Next.
Talk about finding out.

Just imagine being an athlete who discovers that their championship title has been revoked, despite having won it. This was the unfortunate situation that U.S. track and field Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall found herself in, after winning the long jump title at the 2023 USA Indoor Track and Field Championship earlier this year.

The the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency reported that she tested positive for THC, in a sample collected on Feb. 17 and wrote that it was above the urinary Decision Limit.”
The USDA declared the penalties imposed on her, which included a one month suspension, and disqualification from all competitive results. Additionally, she had to forfeit any medals, points, and prizes earned during the competitions.
And as marijuana becomes more accepted and legalized in many states. several professional sports organizations, such as the NBA, have become more permissive with its usage.
We’ll see if Track and Field will too.
Source: Blavity

Barbie releases new doll with Down syndrome in new lineup of inclusive figures

Lastly.
Barbie is back at it with a new doll and it’s the first of its kind.
Mattel partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the first-ever Barbie doll that features Down syndrome. The doll is outfitted with accessories that either raise awareness about the condition or are commonly used by individuals who have the disorder.

According to a press release, this involves features such as almond-shaped eyes, a more circular face, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge, a shorter stature, a longer torso, and a singular line on the doll’s palms, which is often associated with individuals who have Down syndrome.

The new doll is a part of Barbie’s 2023 Fashionista line, which also includes a doll with hearing aidsdolls who come with a wheelchair and ramp and a Barbie and Ken who have a skin condition called vitiligo.
Mattel executive vice president, in a press release, “Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves.”
That’s wassup.
We all can learn to be more acceptable of each other.
Source: USA Today

