Impostor Doctor Treated Numerous Patients Illegally; Another Track and Field Athlete Loses Title Due to Marijuana Use; & New Barbie Doll Represents Down Syndrome Community

Los Angeles man accused of treating thousands of people without a medical license for years, DA says

A Los Angeles man in the medical field is in a lot of trouble after practicing on thousands of people and offering treatments for serious medical conditions.

The problem was, he wasn’t a real doctor.

Los Angeles District Attorney announced in a news release said the 44 year old man practiced medicine without a certification for several years at his clinic, Pathways Medical in North Hollywood,

The clinic “conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections,”

According to reports, an undercover investigator visited the bogus doctor for a consultation and caught him. The supposed medical professional reportedly did not correctly address abnormal hormone levels that were indicative of a severe medical ailment.

He was charged with committing five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification. At his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty. The judge then released him on his own recognizance, with the condition that he must not practice medicine..

Imagine finding that out about your doctor.