Jonathan Majors may have gotten his partner to recant their statement, but the latest update signals it goes deeper.

His alleged victim has now been granted a temporary order of protection ahead of the May 9 court date where he’ll have to answer to his charges of assault and harassment.

“Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.),” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Due to the order of protection, neither of them can contact the other nor communicate through a third party at least until the upcoming court date.

The charges stem from the Creed III actor’s March 25 arrest following a 911 call that alleged he assaulted a 30-year-old woman that left her hospitalized with “minor injuries to her head and neck.”

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry has denied accusations against Majors and released text messages attempting to prove his innocence and got the alleged victim to recant statements.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” Chaudhry told CNN. “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the district attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

The repercussions were swift with Majors getting dropped by his management company, Entertainment 360 and publicist, The Lede Company. The upcoming projects he was slated to star in have also been axed, like the big-screen adaptation of the novel The Man in My Basement, an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers and an Otis Redding biopic.

Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Victim Granted Temporary Order of Protection was originally published on cassiuslife.com