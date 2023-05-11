Babies Born With Three Parents; The Reason For Babyface’s Concert No Show; & Baltimore’s new Teacher Of The Year

Doctors in the United Kingdom have successfully used a new IVF procedure to prevent the transmission of rare genetic diseases to children. This has resulted in the birth of the country’s first babies with DNA from three people.

The procedure, known as mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT), entails using healthy female donors’ egg tissue to create IVF embryos free of potentially harmful mutations passed down by mothers.

According to the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority, fewer than five babies have been born this way in the UK so far.

When scientists perform the procedure on women who have faulty mitochondria, they transfer genetic material from their egg or embryo to a donor egg or embryo that has healthy mitochondria but has had the rest of its key DNA removed. The genetic material derived from the donated egg accounts for less than 1% of the child produced by this technique.

Scientists believe that by preventing genetic defects from being passed down, this procedure could help children avoid diseases such as epilepsy, heart problems, intellectual disabilities, and muscular dystrophy.

A whole different meaning to a blended family.