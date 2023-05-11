Babies Born With Three Parents; The Reason For Babyface’s Concert No Show; & Baltimore’s new Teacher Of The Year

THE BUZZ!
First babies born in UK using DNA from 3 people
The genetic material derived from the donated egg accounts for less than 1% of the child produced by this technique.
Babyface Asked Not To Perform At Anita Baker’s NJ Show, Fans React
Fans at Anita Baker’s “The Songstress” tour stop in New Jersey were disappointed after waiting for the singer for two hours.
To make matters worse, co-headliner Babyface was unable to perform as well.
Fans in attendance were furious, even booing the host who explained the delay was due to technical difficulties.
Some people even took to social media to express their displeasure, requesting refunds for their tickets, hotel stay, and travel to the show.
And, aside from an on-stage apology, she or her team have yet to issue an official statement regarding the delay or Babyface’s absence.
We’ll just have to wait and see.
Source: Vibe
Middle school music teacher named Baltimore City’s teacher of the year
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
Our Favorite 2023 Met Gala Moments Inspired By Timeless Karl Lagerfeld Looks [Gallery]
Six Injured In Three Separate Shootings Across Baltimore City
