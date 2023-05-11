The Buzz

Babies Born With Three Parents; The Reason For Babyface’s Concert No Show; & Baltimore’s new Teacher Of The Year

Published on May 11, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

First babies born in UK using DNA from 3 people

First.
Doctors in the United Kingdom have successfully used a new IVF procedure to prevent the transmission of rare genetic diseases to children. This has resulted in the birth of the country’s first babies with DNA from three people.
The procedure, known as mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT), entails using healthy female donors’ egg tissue to create IVF embryos free of potentially harmful mutations passed down by mothers.

According to the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority, fewer than five babies have been born this way in the UK so far.
When scientists perform the procedure on women who have faulty mitochondria, they transfer genetic material from their egg or embryo to a donor egg or embryo that has healthy mitochondria but has had the rest of its key DNA removed.

The genetic material derived from the donated egg accounts for less than 1% of the child produced by this technique.

Scientists believe that by preventing genetic defects from being passed down, this procedure could help children avoid diseases such as epilepsy, heart problems, intellectual disabilities, and muscular dystrophy.
A whole different meaning to a blended family.
Source: NY Post

Babyface Asked Not To Perform At Anita Baker’s NJ Show, Fans React

Next.

Fans at Anita Baker’s “The Songstress” tour stop in New Jersey were disappointed after waiting for the singer for two hours.

To make matters worse, co-headliner Babyface was unable to perform as well.

Fans in attendance were furious, even booing the host who explained the delay was due to technical difficulties.

Some people even took to social media to express their displeasure, requesting refunds for their tickets, hotel stay, and travel to the show.

Following the backlash on social media, Babyface spoke out to dispel rumors that Ms. Baker had been difficult to work with. In a tweet, he apologized to his fans and explained that he was asked not to perform so that Ms. Baker could have enough time to complete her show. Babyface and his band were saddened that they couldn’t perform for their fans that night.

And, aside from an on-stage apology, she or her team have yet to issue an official statement regarding the delay or Babyface’s absence.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Source: Vibe

Middle school music teacher named Baltimore City’s teacher of the year

Back home.
Music departments are often the first to experience budget cuts or be eliminated entirely, but one Baltimore City educator is working to change that.
Jared Perry, a music teacher at Booker T. Washington Middle School for the Arts, has been named Baltimore City Public Schools’ 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Perry has led his band to the Baltimore City Band Festival with the highest rating for seven consecutive years. He also received numerous awards, including the Yale Distinguished Music Educator recognition for outstanding community partnerships.
He also had a message for Baltimore: “Baltimore, better days ahead. Don’t believe the hype. Don’t believe all the nonsense, there’s so many things going on. Y’all, this is west Baltimore, and that doesn’t mean it’s bad, it means you need to look a little closer.”
In addition to the award, Perry will receive cash, classroom supplies, and professional learning resources through the Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke Endowment Fund and will compete in the 2023-24 Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.

Big congratulations for Mr. Jared Perry.
Source: WBAL

