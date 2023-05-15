78 Year Old U.S. Citizen Sentenced To Life In China; Teacher In Class Movie Gets Her Investigated; & Another Baltimore Explosion

Recently I’ve seen senior citizens do some amazing things. Running amazingly fast times in track, fathering a baby at 79,

And now a 78 year spy.

That’s what landed this elderly U.S. citizen in a Chinese jail after he was accused of espionage and sentenced to life in prison according to a statement on the court’s social media account.

On top of that, they took all his personal property worth 500,000 yuan (nearly $72,000) and stripped him of “political rights for life.”

According to legal observers, cases involving state security are processed behind closed doors, with around a 99% conviction rate.

The US Embassy in Beijing is aware of the man’s sentencing.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy said in a statement to CNN “The Department of State has no greater priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment,”

We’ll see what happens next.

But this U.S. China thing better not escalate