Onlyfans Model Horrified By Biggest Fan’s Identity; You Tuber Goes Too Far For Views; & Maryland Is Getting Sued.

Back home.

Maryland is getting sued.

The NRA is not happy with some of the recent moves by our Governor Wes Moore, who recently signed the signed the Gun Safety Act of 2023.

The act also known as the state’s conceal carry law prohibits a person from wearing, carrying or transporting a gun onto certain property without the owner’s permission, like schools, government buildings and certain health care facilities.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said new changes to the law are all apart of keeping Marylanders safe.

The NRA disagrees and are suing because this is illegal under the U.S. constitution.

A NRA spokesperson said “Maryland previously had one of the most restrictive wear and carry permit schemes in the country. Now, in order to carry legally, Marylanders have to go through a process that’s somehow more burdensome, lengthy and expensive to get a permit, yet effectively doesn’t allow them to carry anywhere in the state.

So what’s more important saving lives or selling more guns.

Crazy.