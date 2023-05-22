The Buzz

Travel Advisory For Brown Folks; New Rideshare App With Armed Drivers; & Teacher Of The Year Arrested

Published on May 22, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

N.A.A.C.P. Issues Florida Travel Advisory, Joining Latino and L.G.B.T.Q. Groups

First.

The NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida.

They said in a statement that the travel advisory was in “direct response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”
Other concerns included voting rights and concealed carry of guns.
The advisory does not explicitly recommend against travel to Florida, but it urges travelers to be aware of the state’s current climate. Saying that under Gov. Ron DeSantis the state has become “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and L.G.B.T.Q.+ individuals.”
And I’m sure they are happy about the warning, because I think they only want there kind there.
But they’re going to miss that money though.
Source: NY Post

New Ridesharing App Black Wolf Is Like Uber But With Drivers Who Carry Guns

Next.

There’s a new option in the rideshare industry thanks to a new company called Black Wolf and they offer rides just like Uber and Lyft with a twist.
You can now get your ride with an armed driver.
That’s right, your driver will be strapped for your protection.
The service is being marketed as “executive protection” for people who are worried about their personal safety, amidst all this gun violence.
The company told Atlanta First News that drivers need to pass a background check and are trained to de-escalate any situation if a confrontation should occur on the road.

Executive protection services offered include armed, unarmed, and school-related protection.

According to the company’s Facebook page, “Every Black Wolf App vehicle comes equipped with GPS Tracking and Live-streaming technology that allows riders to share with their loved ones.”

Source: Forbes

Former “teacher of the year” arrested for allegedly having sex with 16-year-old: “There may be additional victims”

Finally.
A big shout out to all the amazing teachers who care enough to go above and beyond.
Some individuals receive prestigious honors like the Teacher of the Year Award, acknowledging their exceptional contributions and efforts.
But this former Teacher of the year is not making headlines for continuing her great work in the schools. But rather for her alleged inappropriate work with underaged students.
The 38-year-old California math instructor was detained after being accused of having sex with a 16-year-old kid. Officials are worried that there may be more victims.
It is still not clear if the victim was a student at the high school where she teaches.
The sheriff’s office, investigators, and the school system worked together to conduct a thorough investigation.
Crazy.
Source: CBS

