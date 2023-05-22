Travel Advisory For Brown Folks; New Rideshare App With Armed Drivers; & Teacher Of The Year Arrested

N.A.A.C.P. Issues Florida Travel Advisory, Joining Latino and L.G.B.T.Q. Groups First. The NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida.

They said in a statement that the travel advisory was in “direct response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

Other concerns included voting rights and concealed carry of guns.

The advisory does not explicitly recommend against travel to Florida, but it urges travelers to be aware of the state’s current climate. Saying that under Gov. Ron DeSantis the state has become “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and L.G.B.T.Q.+ individuals.”

And I’m sure they are happy about the warning, because I think they only want there kind there.

But they’re going to miss that money though.