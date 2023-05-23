The Buzz

Texas Is Getting Sued Again; Surgeon General Social Media Warning; & The World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream.

Published on May 23, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

Texas Forced This Woman to Give Birth to a Stillborn Son. She’s Suing

First.

This is a horrific story about a woman who was forced to give birth to a stillborn in Texas.

The woman, who was 19 weeks pregnant when she awoke in agony. She dialed 911 and was instructed to open the front door, lie down on the floor, and wait for EMTs.

When she arrived at the hospital, her water had broken and she had lost too much amniotic fluid. The baby had no chance of survival, but the hospital workers did not tell her this. Instead, they told her that she could be arrested if she tried to leave the hospital or seek care elsewhere.

During her five-day hospital stay, she experienced constant worry about the possibility of going into premature labor and being arrested. On the fifth day, while using the bathroom, her son started entering the birth canal and she delivered a stillborn baby.

The following morning, she was discharged from the hospital and was informed that she could return to work “as if nothing had happened.”

She expressed that the Texas law resulted in her involuntary detention for five days and subjected her to treatment resembling that of a criminal, all while enduring the most traumatic and heartbreaking experience of her life.

She is now one of eight new plaintiffs who have joined a lawsuit against the state of Texas seeking clarification about what qualifies as a medical emergency under Texas’s abortion bans. The lawsuit argues that the bans are unconstitutional and that they have caused women to suffer unnecessary pain and suffering.

Source: Yahoo / TheCut.com

Social media may pose “profound risk” to teen mental health, Surgeon General says

Next.
Social media offers many advantages, but it also has many disadvantages.
And recently the U.S. Surgeon General issued an urgent public health issue regarding social media usage and youth mental health.
According to the warning, when it comes to assessing social media and mental health risks, time is critical, as kids who spend more than three hours a day on social media may unwittingly double their risk of bad mental health outcomes.
Most social media platforms have a minimum user age of 13, which he believes is “too early” for kids. Describing the age as a “time when kids are developing their identity, their sense of self.”
The APA cautions that sites that use “like” buttons and artificial intelligence to encourage excessive scrolling “may be dangerous for developing brains” and recommends limiting social media use on these types of platforms through phone setting.

He says parents should create family media plans, establish tech-free zones and encourage children to foster in-person friendships.

Let’s get these kids off the phones and back outside playing.

 

Source: Yahoo

World’s most expensive ice cream from Japan costs more than $6,000 per serving

Finally.
For every product there is a world most expensive version of it.
That includes ice cream. yes,

Byakuya from Cellato, a Japanese ice cream company, and each serving costs 873,400 Japanese yen, or around $6,305.

The expensive white truffles, which cost around $6,905 per pound and are grown in Alba, Italy, are used to make the ice cream.

A company spokesperson said it took about 1.5 years to develop and that achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it
According to Cellato they recommends pairing the ice cream with sake or a French white wine.
I don’t think I would want to pay for anything else after a $6300 serving of ice cream.
Crazy.
Source: Yahoo

