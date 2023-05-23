Texas Is Getting Sued Again; Surgeon General Social Media Warning; & The World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream.

First.

This is a horrific story about a woman who was forced to give birth to a stillborn in Texas.

The woman, who was 19 weeks pregnant when she awoke in agony. She dialed 911 and was instructed to open the front door, lie down on the floor, and wait for EMTs.

When she arrived at the hospital, her water had broken and she had lost too much amniotic fluid. The baby had no chance of survival, but the hospital workers did not tell her this. Instead, they told her that she could be arrested if she tried to leave the hospital or seek care elsewhere.

During her five-day hospital stay, she experienced constant worry about the possibility of going into premature labor and being arrested. On the fifth day, while using the bathroom, her son started entering the birth canal and she delivered a stillborn baby.

The following morning, she was discharged from the hospital and was informed that she could return to work “as if nothing had happened.”

She expressed that the Texas law resulted in her involuntary detention for five days and subjected her to treatment resembling that of a criminal, all while enduring the most traumatic and heartbreaking experience of her life.

She is now one of eight new plaintiffs who have joined a lawsuit against the state of Texas seeking clarification about what qualifies as a medical emergency under Texas’s abortion bans. The lawsuit argues that the bans are unconstitutional and that they have caused women to suffer unnecessary pain and suffering.