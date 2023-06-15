A Crime Ring Caught For Stealing Human Remains; This State Is The First To Ban Book Bans; & Adult Arrested For Personating High School Student

THE BUZZ!
Harvard morgue theft ring stole body parts, sold human flesh to be used as leather, officials say
Authorities indicted a man, his wife, and two others for their involvement in stealing and selling human remains.
The manager of Harvard Medical School’s morgue stands accused of personally stealing body parts from donated cadavers and profiting by selling them to buyers nationwide. Additionally, his wife faces accusations of aiding in the theft and subsequent sale of the body parts.
Illinois Becomes First State to Ban Book Bans
To receive state funding, public libraries and library systems must adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, which prohibits the exclusion of materials based on the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.
Source: Yahoo
Woman, 28, arrested for posing as 17-year-old student at Louisiana high school
Authorities in Louisiana arrested a mother and daughter this week for allegedly using fraudulent documents to enroll the adult daughter in a high school near New Orleans.
Authorities have charged a 46-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter with injuring public records.
The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The arrests came after Public Schools officials received a tip that an adult was attending the High School. School officials conducted an internal investigation and notified the sheriff’s office.
Subsequently, detectives discovered that the woman had enrolled her daughter using a fraudulent passport and birth certificate.
