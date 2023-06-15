The Buzz

A Crime Ring Caught For Stealing Human Remains; This State Is The First To Ban Book Bans; & Adult Arrested For Personating High School Student

Published on June 15, 2023

THE BUZZ!

Harvard morgue theft ring stole body parts, sold human flesh to be used as leather, officials say

Authorities indicted a man, his wife, and two others for their involvement in stealing and selling human remains.

The manager of Harvard Medical School’s morgue stands accused of personally stealing body parts from donated cadavers and profiting by selling them to buyers nationwide. Additionally, his wife faces accusations of aiding in the theft and subsequent sale of the body parts.

Two additional individuals are accused of buying and transporting the stolen human remains. The indictment states that the defendants committed these acts multiple times between 2018 and 2022, using social media and cell phones to communicate with buyers.
According to the indictment, the stolen body parts included heads, brains, skin, bones, and other human remains.

They are charged with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods and, if found guilty, could face up to 10 years in prison.
Source: NBC

Illinois Becomes First State to Ban Book Bans

Illinois has become the first state to do this.
They passed a law to ban book bans.
Illinois Governor signed a law  that will deny state funding to public libraries that ban books for political or religious reasons. The law goes into effect on January 1st.
Democratic Representative Anna Stava-Murray sponsored the law, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding freedom of speech and the right to access information.
“Book bans are about censorship and marginalizing people,” she said. “Democracies don’t ban books, regimes do.”

To receive state funding, public libraries and library systems must adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, which prohibits the exclusion of materials based on the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.

In 2022, the American Library Association documented the highest number of challenged books in school and public libraries in the past 20 years.
Soon you might have to travel to Illinois to read certain books.

Source: Yahoo

 

Woman, 28, arrested for posing as 17-year-old student at Louisiana high school

Authorities in Louisiana arrested a mother and daughter this week for allegedly using fraudulent documents to enroll the adult daughter in a high school near New Orleans.

Authorities have charged a 46-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter with injuring public records.

The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The arrests came after Public Schools officials received a tip that an adult was attending the High School. School officials conducted an internal investigation and notified the sheriff’s office.

Subsequently, detectives discovered that the woman had enrolled her daughter using a fraudulent passport and birth certificate.

 

Source: CBS

