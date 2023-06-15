A Crime Ring Caught For Stealing Human Remains; This State Is The First To Ban Book Bans; & Adult Arrested For Personating High School Student

Illinois Becomes First State to Ban Book Bans Next.

Illinois has become the first state to do this.

They passed a law to ban book bans.

Illinois Governor signed a law that will deny state funding to public libraries that ban books for political or religious reasons. The law goes into effect on January 1st.

Democratic Representative Anna Stava-Murray sponsored the law, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding freedom of speech and the right to access information.

“Book bans are about censorship and marginalizing people,” she said. “Democracies don’t ban books, regimes do.”

To receive state funding, public libraries and library systems must adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, which prohibits the exclusion of materials based on the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.