Impulsive Decision Leaves Uber Driver Dead; 76 year Old Maryland Woman Charged With murder; & Trump Man Of The Decade

THE BUZZ!
A woman fatally shot an Uber driver. Police say she wrongly thought she was being kidnapped
Impulsive decisions can be good or bad.
For a 48-year-old woman in El Paso, Texas it ended in her facing murder charges after she allegedly shot her Uber driver in the head after mistakenly believing that he was taking her across the border to Mexico.
A few days later, the driver passed away, and the woman was charged with murder. She is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but police say that there is no evidence that he was planning to take her to Mexico.
This is a time when thinking a little more or just asking a question could’ve been life saving and life changing.
Carroll County woman, 76, charged with murder, accused of bludgeoning her husband with a cane
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit gathered evidence at the couple’s house after the medical examiner’s conclusion and discovered blood splatter consistent with the blunt force injuries he had sustained.
Detectives also interviewed a witness who said that the wife told her she had killed her husband. Saying she pushed her husband to the ground, left the room, and returned with a cane, which she used to beat him and block him from getting up.
The police arrested the woman and are holding her without bail in Allegany County.
She faces one count each of first- and second-degree murder
Trump Honored as ‘Man of Decade,’ Tells Crowd: ‘I’m Being Indicted for You’
Finally,
Trump’s latest honor may force us to change the saying “it’s a man’s world” to “it’s a white man’s world.”
The Oakland County Republican Party dubbed him “Man of the Decade.” Despite the fact that he was the subject of rape allegations and a federal indictment for willfully failing to handover private records.
In typical Trump manner, he promised to end the crisis between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours of entering office. He boasted that it would be an easy task.
Trump threatened to cut funding to schools that teach critical race theory, transgender issues, or other objectionable topics.
Adding that if he hadn’t been the Republican frontrunner, the ongoing investigations against him would stop immediately.
He stated, “I consider it a great badge of honor and courage. Essentially, I’m being indicted for you, 200 million people who love our country.”
Go vote.
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
-
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your Interest
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards