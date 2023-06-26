Impulsive Decision Leaves Uber Driver Dead; 76 year Old Maryland Woman Charged With murder; & Trump Man Of The Decade

A woman fatally shot an Uber driver. Police say she wrongly thought she was being kidnapped First,

Impulsive decisions can be good or bad.

For a 48-year-old woman in El Paso, Texas it ended in her facing murder charges after she allegedly shot her Uber driver in the head after mistakenly believing that he was taking her across the border to Mexico.

A few days later, the driver passed away, and the woman was charged with murder. She is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but police say that there is no evidence that he was planning to take her to Mexico.

This is a time when thinking a little more or just asking a question could’ve been life saving and life changing.

Carroll County woman, 76, charged with murder, accused of bludgeoning her husband with a cane

Next,

A 76-year-old woman from Westminster, Maryland faces murder charges following the discovery of her unresponsive husband in their home.

When first responders arrived the woman told them her husband was in cardiac arrest.

According to an autopsy, her husband had two black eyes, a shattered right rib, a broken neck, and significant contusions on his wrists and forearms. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit gathered evidence at the couple’s house after the medical examiner’s conclusion and discovered blood splatter consistent with the blunt force injuries he had sustained.

Detectives also interviewed a witness who said that the wife told her she had killed her husband. Saying she pushed her husband to the ground, left the room, and returned with a cane, which she used to beat him and block him from getting up. The police arrested the woman and are holding her without bail in Allegany County. She faces one count each of first- and second-degree murder And I just hosted a virtual event on domestic violence, it happens a lot more than we think.

If you are in an abusive situation, please seek help.