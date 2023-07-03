Another State Legalizes Raw Milk; Fake Job Offer Turns Deadly; & The New Barbie Movie Is Forbidden In This Country

THE BUZZ!
‘Public health has lost the war’: States legalize raw milk, despite public health warnings
Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, a process that heats milk to kill harmful bacteria. Promoters of raw milk say that it is more nutritious than pasteurized milk and that pasteurization destroys beneficial bacteria. However, public health officials warn that raw milk can be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, such as E. coli, salmonella, and listeria, which can cause serious illness and even death.
Iowa’s new law allows only direct sales of raw milk from small producers to consumers. The law is stricter than those in several other states, which allow raw milk sales in stores.
But for one goat farmer in Iowa, her decision to sell raw milk is a matter of personal freedom, And says she does not like the government telling her what she can and cannot sell to her neighbors.
The Weston A. Price Foundation, a national organization that advocates for the legalization of raw milk sales, is led by Sally Fallon Morell, who lives in rural Maryland. She complies with her state’s regulations by selling raw milk with labels saying it is for pets. “There’s no law against eating pet food,” she said.
Source: USA Today
Woman accused of killing a pregnant mom, cutting out unborn baby is charged in fetus’s death
Ever job offer is not a good opportunity, or even a real job.
a 43-year-old woman from Missouri, has been charged with killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn baby.
She allegedly lured this woman, by offering a fake work-from-home job opportunity. She created a fictitious Facebook account under a different name and posted the job in a mothers’ group.
The pregnant woman and her fiancé went to a public library in Arkansas to meet about the job. She was then instructed to travel to another location to meet the supposed boss but never returned.
Authorities said the woman appeared to have been fatally shot. Her burned remains were found in a different location from the fetus’s remains, indicating that the fetus had been forcibly removed.
The suspect’s husband has been charged with assisting in the kidnapping and preventing his wife’s apprehension. Both have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, the woman faces life imprisonment, while her husband faces a maximum sentence of 15 years
Source: NY Post
‘Barbie’ Banned In Vietnam Over Map Showing China’s Claims In South China Sea
Vietnam has banned the upcoming film “Barbie” from domestic distribution due to a scene that features a map depicting China’s nine-dash line, a controversial claim to territory in the South China Sea.
The nine-dash line is a U-shaped line that is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the South China Sea. Vietnam and several other countries in the region also have claims to the sea, which is a potentially energy-rich area.
The Vietnamese government has banned several other films in recent years for featuring the nine-dash line, including “Abominable” and “Unchartered.” Warner Bros., the studio that produced “Barbie,” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
China, Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei all have competing claims in the South China Sea.
