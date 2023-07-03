Another State Legalizes Raw Milk; Fake Job Offer Turns Deadly; & The New Barbie Movie Is Forbidden In This Country

‘Public health has lost the war’: States legalize raw milk, despite public health warnings First, Iowa has become the latest state to allow the sale of raw milk, a practice that has been opposed by public health authorities.

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, a process that heats milk to kill harmful bacteria. Promoters of raw milk say that it is more nutritious than pasteurized milk and that pasteurization destroys beneficial bacteria. However, public health officials warn that raw milk can be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, such as E. coli, salmonella, and listeria, which can cause serious illness and even death.

Iowa’s new law allows only direct sales of raw milk from small producers to consumers. The law is stricter than those in several other states, which allow raw milk sales in stores.

But for one goat farmer in Iowa, her decision to sell raw milk is a matter of personal freedom, And says she does not like the government telling her what she can and cannot sell to her neighbors.

The Weston A. Price Foundation, a national organization that advocates for the legalization of raw milk sales, is led by Sally Fallon Morell, who lives in rural Maryland. She complies with her state’s regulations by selling raw milk with labels saying it is for pets. “There’s no law against eating pet food,” she said.