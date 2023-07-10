PRIME Energy Drink Has How Much Caffeine?; A Successful Escape Ends In Tragedy; & Beyonce’s Mom’s House Robbed

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans First, Politicians and health professionals are looking into PRIME, an energy drink endorsed by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, due to its potentially dangerous amounts of caffeine.

Each 12-ounce serving of the beverage has 200 mg of caffeine, which is about equivalent to half a dozen Coke cans or nearly two Red Bulls. It is advertised as being sugar-free and vegan. Some schools in the UK and Australia are banning it due to the high caffeine level.

Pediatricians are worried about the possible negative impacts on young children’s health, such as heart issues, anxiety, and digestive issues.

According to corporate representatives, the product is plainly marked as “not recommended for children under 18.” They also provide a distinctive sports drink called PRIME Hydration that has no caffeine at all.

However, Sen. Charles Schumer does not feel the same. In his letter to the FDA, he noted that there was little to no difference in the online marketing for the two beverages, leading many parents to believe they were buying juice for their children only to end up with a “cauldron of caffeine.”

And you have to be careful, because so many care about your money and not so much about your child’s well being. So keep being proactively cautious and protective.