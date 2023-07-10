PRIME Energy Drink Has How Much Caffeine?; A Successful Escape Ends In Tragedy; & Beyonce’s Mom’s House Robbed

THE BUZZ!
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Source: The Griot
Minnesota man found dead in freezer hid inside to evade authorities: police
This 34 year old man was found dead inside a freezer in an unoccupied residence.
Police believe that he jumped into the freezer to hide from officers, but the freezer’s latching mechanism prevented him from opening it from the inside.
The freezer was an older model that was not connected to any utilities, so it was not working at the time of his death.
His body was discovered by authorities while they were investigating a separate matter.
An autopsy did not find any signs of trauma or injuries on his body.
The medical examiner’s office has ruled his death a “non-criminal death,” but the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is still ongoing.
