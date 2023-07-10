Listen Live
PRIME Energy Drink Has How Much Caffeine?; A Successful Escape Ends In Tragedy; & Beyonce’s Mom’s House Robbed

July 10, 2023

THE BUZZ!

The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

First,
Politicians and health professionals are looking into PRIME, an energy drink endorsed by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, due to its potentially dangerous amounts of caffeine.

Each 12-ounce serving of the beverage has 200 mg of caffeine, which is about equivalent to half a dozen Coke cans or nearly two Red Bulls. It is advertised as being sugar-free and vegan. Some schools in the UK and Australia are banning it due to the high caffeine level.
Pediatricians are worried about the possible negative impacts on young children’s health, such as heart issues, anxiety, and digestive issues.
According to corporate representatives, the product is plainly marked as “not recommended for children under 18.” They also provide a distinctive sports drink called PRIME Hydration that has no caffeine at all.
However, Sen. Charles Schumer does not feel the same. In his letter to the FDA, he noted that there was little to no difference in the online marketing for the two beverages, leading many parents to believe they were buying juice for their children only to end up with a “cauldron of caffeine.”
And you have to be careful, because so many care about your money and not so much about your child’s well being. So keep being proactively cautious and protective.

Source: The Griot

Minnesota man found dead in freezer hid inside to evade authorities: police

Next,
A wanted Minnesota man escaped police but could not escape his hiding spot.

This 34 year old man was found dead inside a freezer in an unoccupied residence.

Police believe that he jumped into the freezer to hide from officers, but the freezer’s latching mechanism prevented him from opening it from the inside.

The freezer was an older model that was not connected to any utilities, so it was not working at the time of his death.

His body was discovered by authorities while they were investigating a separate matter.

An autopsy did not find any signs of trauma or injuries on his body.

The medical examiner’s office has ruled his death a “non-criminal death,” but the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is still ongoing.

Talk about a gift and a curse.
Source: New York Post

TINA KNOWLES L.A. Home Burglarized. $1 MIL IN CASH, BLING STOLEN

Lastly,
They robbed Beyoncé’s Momma. Well her home.
While Beyoncé was riding on a bedazzled horse to kick off the Canadian leg of her tour. Burglars were kicking off her Momma’s door.
Law enforcement tells TMZ there was a recent break-in at Tina’s Los Angeles-area estate and cops were told a safe with over $1 million in cash and jewelry was missing, the entire safe!
I’m not sure how they got in. But TMZ sources say Miss Tina was out of town when the incident took place and  it’s unclear how the alleged thieves got inside and removed a safe.
Police are investigating, looking for video and interviewing with Tina’s neighbors. We’ve been informed that no hot lead has been supplied to us thus far.
According to recent reports, police captured a man outside Tina’s house in April after he allegedly damaged her mailbox only slightly with rocks.
Source: TMZ

