N-Word On This Country’s Website; A Georgia Mayor Arrested & Another Celebrity Home Robbed

THE BUZZ!
N-Word Was Visible On UK Government Site For Years
According to a recent investigation by The Independent, the N word has been present on the official government website of the United Kingdom for the previous eight years.
The UK government has removed a racial slur from documents published by the Department for Work and Pensions and the Met Office. The slur was found in the comment section of a page on the government’s website since 2015.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the slur as “inappropriate and offensive.” The spokesperson also said that the government was “confident” that the word did not appear in any other documents.
The Met Office apologized for “any offense caused.” The Department for Work and Pensions launched an internal investigation into how the document persisted for so long.
Georgia mayor arrested on burglary and trespassing charges
This Mayor in Georgia was arrested.
The mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, was arrested for burglary and trespassing. He was released on $11,000 bond and ordered to have a mental health evaluation.
Kamau was arrested after he was seen walking on private property on Cascade Palmetto Highway. The homeowner called the police, and Kamau was taken into custody.
The arrest has led to his temporary removal from office until the case is resolved.
But this is not the first time that he has been in trouble with the law. In 2021, he was arrested for disorderly conduct after a confrontation with a police officer. He was also sued by the city council in March of this year for allegedly disclosing confidential information and recording confidential executive sessions.
He faces a number of other challenges in addition to the criminal charges. The city council is currently investigating him for his use of a city-issued credit card, and he is also facing a lawsuit from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for suspected corruption.
Damson Idris’ L.A. Home Burglarized, Thieves Only Got Away With A Safe But Caused Serious Property Damage
Definitely worth more than what they got away with.
