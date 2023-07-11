N-Word On This Country’s Website; A Georgia Mayor Arrested & Another Celebrity Home Robbed

Georgia mayor arrested on burglary and trespassing charges Next, This Mayor in Georgia was arrested.

The mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, was arrested for burglary and trespassing. He was released on $11,000 bond and ordered to have a mental health evaluation.

Kamau was arrested after he was seen walking on private property on Cascade Palmetto Highway. The homeowner called the police, and Kamau was taken into custody.

The arrest has led to his temporary removal from office until the case is resolved.

But this is not the first time that he has been in trouble with the law. In 2021, he was arrested for disorderly conduct after a confrontation with a police officer. He was also sued by the city council in March of this year for allegedly disclosing confidential information and recording confidential executive sessions.

He faces a number of other challenges in addition to the criminal charges. The city council is currently investigating him for his use of a city-issued credit card, and he is also facing a lawsuit from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for suspected corruption.

No one is exempt from mental health issues. Source: NBC

Damson Idris’ L.A. Home Burglarized, Thieves Only Got Away With A Safe But Caused Serious Property Damage Lastly,

It seems like no celebrity is exempt from being robbed.

Damson Idris, the FX series “Snowfall” star and Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, had his Los Angeles home burglarized while he was away filming a project with Brad Pitt.

The burglars broke into Idris’ home on July 3 by smashing a glass door. They stole a safe, but it only contained about $500 in valuables. They caused more property damage than the stolen goods were worth, which were believed to be around $2,000.

The burglary is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. There have been no arrests.

The thieves who burglarized Idris’ home made off with very little, and they are likely to be facing serious consequences if they are caught. They could also face jail time and fines.

Definitely worth more than what they got away with.