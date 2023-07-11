Listen Live
N-Word On This Country’s Website; A Georgia Mayor Arrested & Another Celebrity Home Robbed

Published on July 11, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

N-Word Was Visible On UK Government Site For Years

First,

According to a recent investigation by The Independent, the N word has been present on the official government website of the United Kingdom for the previous eight years.

On the gov.uk website, a Met Office study, and documents used to evaluate benefit applications, the term was used to describe Black individuals. In 2010, the Department of Work and Pensions released guidelines to assist doctors in reviewing disability benefit applications that refer to Black people as the “N*****d race.”

The UK government has removed a racial slur from documents published by the Department for Work and Pensions and the Met Office. The slur was found in the comment section of a page on the government’s website since 2015.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the slur as “inappropriate and offensive.” The spokesperson also said that the government was “confident” that the word did not appear in any other documents.

The Met Office apologized for “any offense caused.” The Department for Work and Pensions launched an internal investigation into how the document persisted for so long.

But you know why, because whoever saw it had no issue with it. And whoever put it up had no problem either.

Source: The Root

Georgia mayor arrested on burglary and trespassing charges

Next,

This Mayor in Georgia was arrested.

The mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, was arrested for burglary and trespassing. He was released on $11,000 bond and ordered to have a mental health evaluation.

Kamau was arrested after he was seen walking on private property on Cascade Palmetto Highway. The homeowner called the police, and Kamau was taken into custody.

The arrest has led to his temporary removal from office until the case is resolved.

But this is not the first time that he has been in trouble with the law. In 2021, he was arrested for disorderly conduct after a confrontation with a police officer. He was also sued by the city council in March of this year for allegedly disclosing confidential information and recording confidential executive sessions.

He faces a number of other challenges in addition to the criminal charges. The city council is currently investigating him for his use of a city-issued credit card, and he is also facing a lawsuit from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for suspected corruption.

No one is exempt from mental health issues.
Source: NBC

 

Damson Idris’ L.A. Home Burglarized, Thieves Only Got Away With A Safe But Caused Serious Property Damage

Lastly,
It seems like no celebrity is exempt from being robbed.
Damson Idris, the FX series “Snowfall” star and Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, had his Los Angeles home burglarized while he was away filming a project with Brad Pitt.
The burglars broke into Idris’ home on July 3 by smashing a glass door. They stole a safe, but it only contained about $500 in valuables. They caused more property damage than the stolen goods were worth, which were believed to be around $2,000.
The burglary is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. There have been no arrests.
The thieves who burglarized Idris’ home made off with very little, and they are likely to be facing serious consequences if they are caught. They could also face jail time and fines.

Definitely worth more than what they got away with.

I’m sure we will hear more stories like these.

