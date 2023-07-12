A New Burger King Item Has Gone Viral. Introducing “The Real Cheeseburger”

THE BUZZ!
Burger King Thailand shocks fans with new cheeseburger: ‘Revolting’
The Real cheeseburger differs from a traditional burger because it consists of 20 slices of American cheese sandwiched between two sesame seed buns. and that’s it. No burger, no sauce, just cheese.
And if you think it’s just a marketing stunt, BK confirmed on a social media post that the sandwich is legit.
“This is no joke. This is for real,” it wrote on Facebook. “The real cheeseburger is full of flavor for those who love cheese.”
Viral sensation or not. Most people who have tried the sandwich says it is almost inedible and hard to eat. But that is not stopping people from lining up to try out the new menu item.
So let me get a number 15 and hold the burger and the sauce and put some extra cheese on it.
Even if you love cheese, 20 slices on a sandwich is maybe 19 slices too much.
My other issue is, if it doesn’t have a burger on it, then isn’t it just an extra cheese sandwich.
I’m glad it’s not available in the U.S yet.
Source: NY Post
