Ryan’s Rant – Kids Cost Too Much, Way Too Much.

Then you understand why I’m feeling the way I am right now.

If you are a parent then you know kids are expensive. Just the cost of life and having a kid takes a lot of money. But that is the known. I’m talking about the other incidentals. The cost of the random s#!& they break at any given time on any given day. Things that you have to pay to replace. Sometimes it’s not expensive sometimes it’s just fragile or irreplaceable. Most kids just have a special talent for destruction of your things.

Case and point. I just sent my sons to visit their Aunt and cousins for a couple weeks. My youngest, was super excited to see his cousin and because they have a pool and a big backyard. But that excitement I should’ve known was going to cost me.

The first phone I got was from the kids saying they landed and they were good. The next phone call I got was from your Aunt. you’re going to have to buy me a new tv stand.

That was followed by a picture of her nice new TV stand that was professionally installed on their wall now on the floor ripped out of the wall with debris everywhere and a hole in the wall.

Of course, we have to pay for the repairs.

This isn’t the first time my kid has broken something. They’ve broken my phone, my laptop, and even my car. Every time, I’ve had to pay for the repairs.

I’m starting to think that I should just put all of my valuables in a safe where my kid can’t get to them, or bubble wrap everything. But then I wouldn’t be able to enjoy them. And they would still find a way to break something.

I know that kids are kids, and they’re going to break things sometimes. But it’s still frustrating when it happens. Especially when you have to pay for the repairs.

I wish there was a way to teach kids to be more careful with their belongings. Maybe then I wouldn’t have to keep paying for their mistakes.

In the meantime, I’m going to start saving up for his Aunt’s new TV stand and installation.

Hopefully it’ll be a good amount of space in between the next time i have to pay for something they broke. Because I know that it’s only a matter of time before that happens

And if you have any kids, start saving, get insurance, and learn some stress relieving techniques because it won’t be long before you have to pay for the next thing they break.

But no matter what they break at least I can count on one thing they cannot destroy… and that is our love for them, that’s unbreakable.

I just wish it was cheaper.