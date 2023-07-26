Giuliani Admits To Making False Statements About Georgia Election Workers

THE BUZZ!
Rudy Giuliani concedes he made false statements about two Georgia election workers
Despite these charges, Giuliani maintains that his thoughts on the 2020 election are protected by the First Amendment. And he continues to seek dismissal of the case.
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
New Couple Alert: Normani Makes It ‘Instagram Official’ With Boyfriend DK Metcalf
Search Warrant in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Tied To Uncle of Rumored Killer
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler