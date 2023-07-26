Listen Live
Giuliani Admits To Making False Statements About Georgia Election Workers

Published on July 26, 2023

Rudy Giuliani concedes he made false statements about two Georgia election workers

The truth is in the air, after another truth telling moment took place this week.
Rudy Giuliani admitted to making false statements about two Georgia election workers he had accused of rigging the 2020 election and counting extra votes.
According to court filings, Giuliani refused to concede that his words harmed the two plaintiffs, who described being hounded and threatened with death after former President Donald Trump accused them of election fraud.

Despite these charges, Giuliani maintains that his thoughts on the 2020 election are protected by the First Amendment. And he continues to seek dismissal of the case.

Meanwhile, the attorney representing the election workers emphasized that the court filing proves they acted lawfully during the 2020 election. And that the allegations of election fraud against them have been false from the beginning.
Source: USA Today

