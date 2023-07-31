Listen Live
NAACP Has Issues With Soul Festival Location In Georgia

Published on July 31, 2023

NAACP PRESIDENT CALLS OUT SOUL FEST FOR RACIST LOCALE

First,
A case of good event, not so good venue.

atlanta NAACP chapter President, Richard Rose, is not a fan of the Soul Fest’s controversial venue in Atlanta.

The festival is a large annual event featuring a wide range of Soul and R&B across the decades. However, the issue is that it is held at Stone Mountain Park in Georgia, which has been called out before for its historical ties to the Confederacy.

The concert is taking place directly below the carving of Confederate generals, honored on the side of a rock.

Rose said that Stone Mountain Park was created to glorify and celebrate the philosophy of the Confederate States of America. He is unconvinced that the hate can be undone by simply overshadowing it with a supposed unifying event. He even said that there are many other state parks or regular concert venues in Georgia that could be used instead.

Despite the NAACP’s President’s opposition, the event went on and there has been no comment in regards to moving it in the future.

Would you go?

Respect or profit.

