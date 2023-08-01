Listen Live
Do you Play UNO? This Job Could Be Yours.

Published on August 1, 2023

Mattel is hiring a ‘Chief Uno Player’ to test its new game for $17,000—here’s how to apply

A potential new job opportunity.

Mattel’s toy company wants to know if you are the UNO for this new position.

They are hiring a Chief UNO Player to promote their new game, UNO Quatro.

The job will require the successful applicant to challenge worthy competitors to a game of UNO Quatro and teach the new rules to fans. The role will pay $4,444.44 per week for four weeks, for $17,777.76.

Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 10.

Applicants must be able to work in New York City beginning on Saturday, Sept. 13. They must also have a love for UNO and an outgoing personality.

To apply, you must visit the UNO TikTok channel and create a video stitching the brand’s announcement of the role.

I’m about to take a 4 week vacation.

Source: CNBC

