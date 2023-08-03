Listen Live
Baltimore County Alleged Rape Suspect Caught After Decades On The Run

Published on August 3, 2023

Police arrest serial rape suspect in Baltimore County

Good news for the Baltimore County Police and residents as well.
They announced the apprehension of an alleged serial rapist responsible for a string of heinous crimes dating back to the 1970s.

Authorities arrested James Shipe Sr., aged 70, who had eluded capture for decades.

Shipe is believed to have victimized at least five women between 1978 and 1986 within Baltimore County. Investigators are also exploring the possibility of additional victims.

New charging documents shows a pattern. A white man in a dark blue windbreaker entered through ground-level apartment windows or unlocked doors, threatening to hurt victims, raping them, and disconnecting phone cords when leaving.

The incidents happened within a one-mile radius of each other in Cockeysville off Cranbrook Road.

He is currently in custody and denied bond.

Authorities encourage individuals to come forward with information or if they are potential victims.

They can call the dedicated hotline at 443-345-7587

Source: WBAL

