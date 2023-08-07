Listen Live
The Buzz

Ne-Yo Changes Tune And Apologizes For Gender Identity And Parenting Comments

Published on August 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Ne-Yo Apologizes for “Insensitive and Offensive” Comments on Gender Identity

Speaking of apologies.
Ne-Yo is apologizing for controversial remarks he made on gender identity and parenting during an appearance on the Gloria Velez podcast.

During the show, he emphasized, “I have no issue with anyone. Love who you love, do what you do. I come from a time of two genders – male and female, and I was raised in that environment.”

Related Stories

He continued, “Parents seem to forget their role nowadays. If a young boy says, ‘I want to be a girl,’ and you go along with it, he’s 5. Just like if he wanted to eat candy all day, he’d do that. When did it become okay for a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old to make life-changing decisions? I don’t get it.”

Ne-Yo has since gained better understanding and recognizes he has more to learn. In a Twitter statement, he apologized, saying, “I deeply apologize to anyone hurt by my comments on parenting and gender identity. I’ve always supported love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community. I realize my comments may have been seen as insensitive and offensive.”

He added, “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

Source: E Online

RELATED TAGS

boy Candy children environment gender Girl Identity Interesting Headlines life change LOVE Man News Neyo parenting parents Podcast Ryan Da Lion Sexuality support the buzz The Lion's Den transgender Woman

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close