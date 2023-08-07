Ne-Yo Changes Tune And Apologizes For Gender Identity And Parenting Comments

THE BUZZ!
Ne-Yo Apologizes for “Insensitive and Offensive” Comments on Gender Identity
During the show, he emphasized, “I have no issue with anyone. Love who you love, do what you do. I come from a time of two genders – male and female, and I was raised in that environment.”
He continued, “Parents seem to forget their role nowadays. If a young boy says, ‘I want to be a girl,’ and you go along with it, he’s 5. Just like if he wanted to eat candy all day, he’d do that. When did it become okay for a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old to make life-changing decisions? I don’t get it.”
Ne-Yo has since gained better understanding and recognizes he has more to learn. In a Twitter statement, he apologized, saying, “I deeply apologize to anyone hurt by my comments on parenting and gender identity. I’ve always supported love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community. I realize my comments may have been seen as insensitive and offensive.”
He added, “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”
