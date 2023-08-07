Ne-Yo Changes Tune And Apologizes For Gender Identity And Parenting Comments

Ne-Yo is apologizing for controversial remarks he made on gender identity and parenting during an appearance on the Gloria Velez podcast.

During the show, he emphasized, “I have no issue with anyone. Love who you love, do what you do. I come from a time of two genders – male and female, and I was raised in that environment.”

He continued, “Parents seem to forget their role nowadays. If a young boy says, ‘I want to be a girl,’ and you go along with it, he’s 5. Just like if he wanted to eat candy all day, he’d do that. When did it become okay for a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old to make life-changing decisions? I don’t get it.”

Ne-Yo has since gained better understanding and recognizes he has more to learn. In a Twitter statement, he apologized, saying, “I deeply apologize to anyone hurt by my comments on parenting and gender identity. I’ve always supported love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community. I realize my comments may have been seen as insensitive and offensive.”

He added, “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”