Biracial problems: White Mother Accused of Human Trafficking Black daughter.

White mother sues Southwest Airlines after being accused of trafficking biracial daughter

A Caucasian mother is suing Southwest Airlines for accusing her and her biracial daughter of human trafficking.

The situation happened as this Mother and her daughter, travelled from Los Angeles to Denver for a damily funeral.

A journey that turned into a nightmare after a Southwest employee reported her to the Denver police for suspected human trafficking because the two didn’t have the same skin color.

At the Denver airport, the police asked the Mother and daughter about their relationship.

Despite eventually being released, they claim the situation imposed trauma on them and resulted in emotional distress

The mother is taking legal action against Southwest Airlines, alleging racial profiling, and is actively seeking punitive damages.

According to the lawsuit, the accusations were based on a racial assumption about a family of mixed race.

The mom insists on holding Southwest Airlines and the Denver police accountable for racially profiling a 10-year-old Black girl who was already experiencing the most painful day of her life – the passing of a family member.

