Black Girl Magic Shines With More Than Half Of The Forbes 50 Over 50 List.

Over half of Forbes’ 2023 ’50 Over 50′ list are Black women

Black girl magic can happen at any age and it’s proven time and time again.

And right now Black women are dominating the Forbes “50 Over 50” list, making up more than half of the honorees for the third year in a row.

The list, which highlights accomplished women over the age of 50, features 26 Black women who have made significant contributions to their industries and the world. These women are trailblazers, innovators, and changemakers who are proving that success can be achieved at any age.

women like Mae Jemison was the first Black woman to travel to space in 1992. Pattie LaBelle the Godmother of Soul. Claudine Gay Harvard University’s 30th president and the first woman of color to lead one of the country’s oldest universities. And Viola Davis, only the third Black woman in history to achieve EGOT status, just to name a few.

Source: The Griot