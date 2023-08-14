Singer And Fast And Furious Actor Sues Home Depot For $1 Million

He’s a popular character with in the Fast & Furious franchise. But he got furious real fast with his treatment at a Home Depot recently.

So furious that he has taken legal action against the large retailer following a not so good transaction at one of their stores.

The actor filed a $1 million discrimination lawsuit, alleging civil rights violations during a February purchase involving himself and his two construction workers.

Gibson claims they were denied the ability to make a purchase. After the two workers tried to use his credit card. Tyrese came to resolve the matter but they were still denied. The cashier claimed that it was against store policy to allow someone else to use a customer’s credit card .

According to the lawsuit they experienced racial profiling and mistreatment. Home Depot responded by asserting their commitment to diversity and respect while expressing a desire to address Gibson’s concerns.