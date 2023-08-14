Listen Live
Singer And Fast And Furious Actor Sues Home Depot For $1 Million

Published on August 14, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

Tyrese Slams Home Depot With $1 Million Discrimination Lawsuit

He’s a popular character with in the Fast & Furious franchise. But he got furious real fast with his treatment at a Home Depot recently.
So furious that he has taken legal action against the large retailer following a not so good transaction at one of their stores.

The actor filed a $1 million discrimination lawsuit, alleging civil rights violations during a February purchase involving himself and his two construction workers.
Gibson claims they were denied the ability to make a purchase. After the two workers tried to use his credit card. Tyrese came to resolve the matter but they were still denied. The cashier claimed that it was against store policy to allow someone else to use a customer’s credit card .
According to the lawsuit they experienced racial profiling and mistreatment. Home Depot responded by asserting their commitment to diversity and respect while expressing a desire to address Gibson’s concerns.

There was even a video of the incident in which Tyrese is seen trying to solve the situation. he even told the cashier he feels this incident was racist and that he’s neighbors with Home Depot’s CEO and will pursue the matter further.

And when name dropping doesn’t work, then you sue.

We will see if his CEO neighbor will make this situation right.

Source: The Root

