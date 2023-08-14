Oprah Plans Substantial Donation To Maui Community After Wildfires

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ! Oprah will make ‘major donation’ to help rebuild Maui after wildfires

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has committed to providing significant aid in the aftermath of the devastating Maui wildfires. As the state of Hawaii grapples with the one of the deadliest natural disasters in its history,

Winfrey expressed her intention to make a substantial donation to support the affected residents and regions. Sharing her hands-on involvement, Oprah visited shelters and distributed essential supplies, connecting with survivors and witnessing their resilience. Despite the challenges ahead, she highlighted the strength of the Hawaiian community and their determination to rebuild.

Oprah, who has a deep connection to the island, emphasized her commitment to contributing to the recovery process, demonstrating the power of solidarity in times of crisis.

She has lived part-time in Maui for 15 years, is one of the island’s largest landholders. She owns more than 2,000 acres in Kula and Hana. It is unknown if any of her property has been damaged by the wildfires.

Although she plans to help out, she did not reveal how much she would donate or which organization she would donate to.